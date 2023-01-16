TROY, N.Y. — Mount Anthony indoor track competed in the Viking Games meet on Sunday at Hudson Valley Community College. The 20 school meet saw a handful of Patriots reach new PRs.
Thomas Scheetz finished fourth in the 1000 meter with his time of 3:01.66. In the 1600 meter, Scheetz (5:00.90) took third. Both times mark new personal records for the MAU junior.
Alexa Sprague reached a new PR in the shot put with her mark of 29 feet and 6 ½ inches, good for fifth overall in the meet. MAU’s Cara Rockwell also set a PR, with a mark of seven feet in the pole vault.
Abby Hodges impressed in the 55 meter race, qualifying for the finals in a field of more than 30 runners. Hodges finished 10th overall with her time of 8.51 seconds.
Ella Palisano reached 5 feet in the high jump, good for second overall while Mattison Barrett earned 10th in the 600 meter.
The Patriot girls earned seventh place with 27 team points, while the MAU boys finished in 12th with 11.
MAU heads to Union College this Sunday.