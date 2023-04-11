A trio of Bennington Martens will take part in the American Basketball Association Northeast Region All Star game later this month.
Tobias Holmes, Juwan Malone and John Ryals were leaders on the court this season for Bennington, and all three will play for the North team in the all-star event April 29 at the Bulldogs Sports Complex in Binghamton, N.Y.
The all star festivities will also include a slam dunk and 3-point contest.
The Martens finished their 2022-2023 regular season, the organization’s second in the ABA, with a record of 12-18.