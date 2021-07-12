Hayden Gaudette was a threat all season long for Mount Anthony football. The junior was a big reason why MAU reached its first championship contest in 26 years, hauling in 40 catches for 637 yards and nine touchdowns in the Patriots’ 10-game 2020 season.
For his stellar performance in the fall, Gaudette has been named as the 2021 Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal Regional football most valuable player.
At first glance, those statistics may not jump off the page. It’s important to remember that with the 7-on-7 format for the 2020 season, each player was limited to two quarters of action per game as either a “skill” or “big skill.”
Gaudette played with the “big skills” which consisted mainly of offensive and defensive linemen, who played the first and third quarters of each game. He abandoned his normal bruiser role as a fullback and adapted seamlessly to a receiving threat in Vermont’s 7-on-7 non-tackle football season.
The Patriot started his year out strong, catching six passes for 98 yards and his first touchdown of the season in MAU’s 48-19 season-opener win over Otter Valley. His score was the first touchdown of the season for the Patriots, a 24-yarder from quarterback Caleb Hay.
The six catches tied a season-high for Gaudette, who accomplished that feat three times.
The player of the year’s best game came in an instant-classic, three overtime 63-62 win over Fair Haven in the Rutland regional semifinal.
Gaudette gave MAU a quick start in that contest, making a diving catch in the end zone for a 35-yard score in the first quarter. He caught another touchdown on the following possession, and also intercepted a pass on defense, all in the first quarter.
Gaudette finished that game with six catches, and a season-high 108 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
The Patriot seemed to save his best performances for his team’s playoff run, as Gaudette had another incredible performance in the regional final against Rutland. In that contest, Gaudette once again registered six receptions, this time for a total of 93 yards and one score.
Gaudette was a key piece of MAU’s defense, too. He snagged three interceptions on the year and found himself around the ball on many plays.