Every time Burr and Burton girls soccer stepped on the field this past fall, team’s quickly realized they had to keep their attention on number 9 at all times.
For her stellar performance in the fall, Charlotte Connolly has been named as the 2021 Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal Regional girls soccer most valuable player.
Connolly was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer for a BBA team that enjoyed lots of success, finishing the season 6-1 and locking up the No. 2 seed in Division I.
Connolly registered at least one score in each of BBA’s first five contests, highlighted by a hat trick on Oct. 7 at Applejack Stadium against Rutland. She was aggressive on the pitch all season long, and that aggression led to a lot of scores for the forward.
After BBA’s 4-1 win over Mount Anthony on Oct. 14, Bulldogs coach Suzanne Mears had this to say about her leading goal scorer.
“[Charlotte’s] been on the scoreboard every single game so far,” Mears said. “She’s new to our program and she’s got great touch and can find the back of the net.”
While her strength in 2020 was undoubtedly scoring goals, Connolly also set her teammates up with a handful of assists on the season, too.
Connolly was named to the Division I girls all-state and the Sothern Vermont League girls Division A first-team for her outstanding play.