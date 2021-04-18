BENNINGTON -- In the first softball game in two seasons, the Mount Anthony Patriots had some early-season jitters. With both teams trying to find its bearings, MAU battled with Windsor to a 3-3 tie after the first two innings.
The Patriots made it moot in the bottom of the third, sending 15 players to the plate and scoring 11 times en route to a 16-4 win in five innings.
"I was really proud of our team," said co-coach Katie Contrada in her first game back leading MAU since 2018. "We talked about before the game, the first time out, people are going to make mistakes and that's OK. The important thing is how you bounce back from it."
They bounced back in a major way. Sofia Berryhill, in her first game with the Patriots, had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-4, all singles, and driving in three RBI. Madisyn Crossman also was on point in the first game, going 2-for-3 with three RBI, three runs scored and a double. Caedance Bartholdi was also 2-for-3 with three RBI and a double.
"Our hitters got up there, with total confidence," Contrada said. "[Caedance] got the rally started, and everyone got in there confident in the batter's box."
Windsor scored an early run in the first inning before Berryhill came back to strike out three in a row. Berryhill, a transfer from California, struck out nine in her five innings of work in the circle.
"Sofia is doing a great job for us," co-coach Brooke Remington said. "She's got really great command of her pitches and she's a veteran softball player, so she's done lots of work. We're looking forward to having that leader in the dugout."
After allowing the run in the first, MAU grabbed two to take the lead in the bottom half, led by an RBI double from Taeya Guetti to the base of the left-field fence.
Windsor snagged a pair of runs to retake the lead in the top of the second, but MAU tied it again in the bottom of the second.
After a fourth run scored on a triple from Windsor's Alyssa Slocum in the third, MAU broke it open in the bottom half.
It started out innocently, with a walk to Guetti. But in between, Bartholdi had an RBI double, Berryhill added a two-run hit, Allee George had a run-scoring single and then the big blow, a 2-run double from Crossman.
When the dust settled, MAU led 14-4.
"We've had a lot of players who have been playing in the offseason," Remington said. "They have great swings, they are ready to hit and they're aggressive on offense. Even the younger players are coming up ready to hit."
MAU added a pair of runs in the fourth and Berryhill allowed only two hits in the final two innings.
The Patriots are 1-0 and travel to Springfield on Tuesday.
"First game out, you never know exactly how things are going to go, but we know we have a lot of talent on this team, a lot of kids that can play different positions," Contrada said. "We want to be at our strongest by the end of the season and it's great to get a big win right off the bat."