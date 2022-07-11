MANCHESTER TRITONS

Manchester swimmer Cecilia Hornby prepares for the 25 yard backstroke with coaching from teammate Pernilla Borgia.

Ten different Manchester Triton swimmers medaled during the Rutland Sprints on Saturday, highlighted by four gold medals from Jax Torba in the 8 and under boys division

Torba won the 25 yard backstroke, breaststroke, fly and free while Andrew won those same events in the 9-10 age group.

Five Triton girls medaled, including golds from Cecilia Hornby in the 6 and under 25 yard backstroke and Clara Mair in the 6 and under 25 yard freestyle. Mair also won a silver in the 25 yard backstroke. Siena Marshall (50 yard fly) and Pernilla Borgia (50 yard breaststroke) placed third in the 13-14 girls age group.

Rounding out Triton medalists were William Mair, who earned gold in the 50 yard breaststroke and silver in the 50 yard backstroke in his 11-12 age group, Will Larkin (15-16 50 yard free, silver) and William Pasquale (8 and under, 25 yard fly, bronze).

