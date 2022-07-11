Ten different Manchester Triton swimmers medaled during the Rutland Sprints on Saturday, highlighted by four gold medals from Jax Torba in the 8 and under boys division
Torba won the 25 yard backstroke, breaststroke, fly and free while Andrew won those same events in the 9-10 age group.
Five Triton girls medaled, including golds from Cecilia Hornby in the 6 and under 25 yard backstroke and Clara Mair in the 6 and under 25 yard freestyle. Mair also won a silver in the 25 yard backstroke. Siena Marshall (50 yard fly) and Pernilla Borgia (50 yard breaststroke) placed third in the 13-14 girls age group.
Rounding out Triton medalists were William Mair, who earned gold in the 50 yard breaststroke and silver in the 50 yard backstroke in his 11-12 age group, Will Larkin (15-16 50 yard free, silver) and William Pasquale (8 and under, 25 yard fly, bronze).