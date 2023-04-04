MANCHESTER — If Tuesday’s season opener is any indication, Burr and Burton girls lacrosse will once again be in the mix for a state championship this spring.
The Bulldogs looked strong, beating Middlebury 18-6 behind a full-team effort. A total of 10 BBA players either scored or assisted in the win, much to the delight of coach Ken Stefanak.
“We have the ability to move the ball quickly,” Stefanak said. “Any one of them can score and assist at any time, they’re all pretty talented kids.”
It took the Bulldogs all of 52 seconds to put a crooked number on the scoreboard, courtesy of Sadie Stefanak scooping up a rebound near the Middlebury cage and finding the back of the net. The junior’s goal gave BBA a lead it would not relinquish over the ensuing 49-plus minutes.
BBA retains much of its roster from last year, a team that made it all the way to the Division I championship game. That experience was apparent in the opening minutes of the first half Tuesday, as BBA jumped out to an early 6-2 lead.
It showed itself again when the home team faced its first adversity of the season. Middlebury scored a pair of goals in a span of 17 seconds to trim its deficit to 6-4 with just under six minutes remaining in the half. Middlebury’s Lia Robinson slashed toward the BBA net, putting in her second goal of the half and forced Stefanak to call a timeout to halt the momentum and regroup BBA.
It worked. BBA ended the half on a 4-0 run to build its lead back to six, 10-4, by halftime. All four scores came in the final 1:36 of the half.
Brooke Weber was responsible for snapping BBA’s nine minute scoring drought up to that point. The BBA senior midfielder cut toward the net and received a pass on the money from Paige Samuelson. Weber beat Middlebury’s goalie Ava Schneider in one fluent motion, putting the Bulldogs ahead 7-4.
Samuelson followed that with a score of her own. The BBA attack/midfielder hugged the right post of Middlebury’s net, and was in the perfect position when the ball rotated around the net and found her stick. As she controlled the pass, she stepped toward the net, forcing Schneider to come out of the cage. Once Samuelson saw the goalie stepping up, she gently lifted a shot into the top right corner of the net for one of her game-high four goals.
Weber scored again 20 seconds later and freshman midfielder Lissa King added one of her three goals in her varsity debut with just seven seconds left on the clock as the Bulldogs closed the half in a dominant fashion.
Coach Stefanak said that game-shifting run was the product of playing sound lacrosse.
“They were beating us on the ground balls early, and I think we rectified that a little bit,” he said. “We did a little bit better on the draws, tightened it up a little bit defensively, as well. We tightened up both ends of the field a little bit.”
That play carried over into the second half. After an errant pass near the BBA cage dribbled into the net for a Middlebury goal making it 10-5 less than two minutes into the second half, BBA tightened things up once again.
The Bulldogs held the visitors to just one goal over the final 23 minutes of action, adding eight more scores themselves. Josie Powers had the answer for Middlebury’s fluke goal less than four minutes later, and BBA never looked back.
The prettiest play of the day came on a give and go between King and Weber seven minutes into the second half. King carried the ball at midfield on a restart, racing into Middlebury territory and finding Weber on the left side. As she fired a pass, she cut away from her defender and Weber put the ball right in her teammate’s pocket. King finished the play with a score, sending the BBA faithful into a loud uproar.
Kate Andres (two) and Piper Morgan (three) also scored for BBA in its impressive season-opener.
The Bulldogs (1-0) travel to Essex Saturday for an 11 a.m. contest.