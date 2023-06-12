Vinny Tatro was born and raised in Bennington, VT, and he could not love his hometown area more. He is the WRTC President/Artistic & Executive Director of Walloomsac River Theatre Company. WRTC is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit community theatre company that produces 4 full-scale community theatre productions a year and was established in July of 2022. WRTC’s first production ever was “Vanities” by Jack Heifner, Directed by Vincent Tatro, Performed in the basement at the Sage Street Mill in North Bennington, Vermont.
Vinny has loved the theatre arts since the 2nd grade when he saw Molly Stark Elementary's production of "Honk Jr The Musical," Directed by Lynn Sweet. It was flawlessly inspiring. After his initial inspiration in elementary school, he went on to be very involved in Mt. Anthony Union High School’s music and drama departments. Since then, he has devoted his studies to the theatre arts. He attended Castleton University to study Acting & Directing, earning BA in Acting & Directing and a BS in Public Relations. There, he learned that a theatrical production does not have to be big, perfect, or professional to be great art.
WRTC is all about community and inclusivity. We are a company for everyone. WRTC’s motto is “Community Engaged,” and by engaging with the community, you have no competition. This year the group is producing Starkid's "Firebringer." It debuts at Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center on Gypsy Lane in Bennington, Vt. Production dates are June 15-18, 2023.
“Firebringer,” tells the tale of humanity’s discovery of fire. Featuring many Bennington area locals, MAU Students & Alumni, and many more, WRTC is excited to bring the fire this summer with their first community theater production officially performed at the newly opened Monument Arts & Cultural Center in Bennington, Vermont. The Monument Arts and Cultural Center is currently under the Artistic Direction of Kristine Lewis. “Firebringer” is presented by arrangement with Starkid, LLC. Tickets for WRTC's "Firebringer" are HERE!
WRTC’s mission is to embrace and enrich community diversity among the performance arts and promote accessibility and inclusivity for artists in Southern Vermont, the Berkshires, Rensselaer County, and other local areas. We strive to expose local communities to educational opportunities through performance art that both highlights and enriches local artists of all kinds.
By collaborating with artists from local and surrounding areas, we cultivate and nurture an equal opportunity for the community to engage with the performance arts.