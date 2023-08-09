Founded in 2008 by Bhima Nitta, a cherished member of the Bennington community, Power Guru is on a mission to drive change in the world, one solar panel at a time. Power Guru is committed to expanding the availability of sustainable technologies, empowering Vermonters to participate in the green energy revolution. This article delves into the company’s journey, highlighting its dedication to sustainability, recent transitions, and an eye to the future.
Continuing the Legacy
After Bhima’s untimely passing, Power Guru found a capable leader in Alex Mintz, who has been in the industry since 2008. Alex brings a wealth of environmental expertise to Power Guru, acquired during his undergraduate and graduate studies and over a decade of professional experience. During his time in the industry, Alex has worked in residential and commercial solar design, sales, and project development. Alex’s belief in a community-oriented approach to green energy led him to the helm of Power Guru.
A History of Sustainable Initiatives
In the company’s early years, Power Guru established itself as a prominent player in the region, building, developing, and servicing residential and commercial solar projects. Today, Power Guru remains driven by its original goal to provide value to customers while safeguarding our planet. This mission has propelled the company forward for over fifteen years.
Comprehensive Solutions for Clean Energy
Power Guru offers a diverse range of services and products which help clients generate clean electricity and save money. The Bennington-based company specializes in installing top-of-the-line solar systems for residential and commercial clients in Southern Vermont and neighboring areas. Power Guru also provides battery backup systems for comprehensive home energy solutions and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. This holistic approach ensures clients have reliable energy when needed.
Commitment to Client Satisfaction
What sets Power Guru apart is the company’s unwavering commitment to client satisfaction and expertise in every aspect of any project. From design to completion, the company delivers bespoke solutions tailored to the ever-changing needs of its clients. Power Guru’s community-oriented ethos recognizes the significance of every job, regardless of size, and places utmost importance on meeting each client’s unique needs.
Driving the Green Energy Revolution
At Power Guru, the team takes pride in being at the forefront of the green energy revolution. By utilizing cutting-edge technologies and maximizing efficiency, the company ensures clients receive optimal value from their solar systems. The belief in solar energy’s transformative potential drives Power Guru’s dedication to creating a better and greener future for all.
Unmatched Service and Expertise
Power Guru provides the highest level of customer service and employs the most advanced, efficient renewable energy technologies. As an integral part of Southwest Vermont’s small business community, the company views its clients not just as customers but also as neighbors and friends. This personal connection inspires the team to go the extra mile, exceeding project goals and fostering energy independence within the community. As the region’s sole certified Tesla Powerwall installer, Power Guru collaborates with Green Mountain Power to offer clients the latest technology at the most competitive rates.
A Bright Future with Power Guru
