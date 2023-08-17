Northshire Bookstore is a family-owned, independent bookstore that has provided the magic of literature for nearly five decades. With locations in Manchester, Vermont, and Saratoga Springs, New York, Northshire provides an unbeatable selection of books, gifts, toys, vinyl records, and more.
Sisters Cathleen Ihasz, Nicole Ihasz, and Ashley Ihasz-Austin assumed ownership of Northshire in late 2022, a natural fit for the three who grew up in the nearby town of Danby, Vermont. Fond childhood memories of exploring the Sci-Fi and music sections and purchasing early R.L. Stine books evoke nostalgia for the sisters, and their experience reflects the shared sentiment amongst many Northshire customers. As Nicole explains, “There are people who’ve come here since they were kids and now are bringing their kids or even their grandchildren.”
Established in 1976, Northshire Bookstore’s flagship is located in the historic Colburn House in the heart of idyllic Manchester. Formerly an Inn for a century, it was later transformed into the beloved bookstore.
Northshire’s employees are the heart of its business, with the influence of Manchester bookseller Alden Graves as a prime example. Alden is widely recognized within the local book-reading community, with his book recommendations causing titles to swiftly vanish from the shelves. Some customers exclusively seek his recommendations, highlighting his significant impact as a master bookseller.
Always evolving, Northshire is committed to innovation and education through interactive author events, book signings, children’s story time, and more, providing a learning environment for customers across generations.
Whether seeking a serene afternoon of browsing our extensive book selection or attending a virtual or in-store event produced by our in-house team, Northshire warmly welcomes everyone, and you can shop our extensive offering online at northshire.com.