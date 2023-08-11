Ever since obtaining her broker’s license in 2015, Jenifer Prouty Hoffman knew someday she would run her own boutique brokerage. Although launching during the pandemic may have seemed like a risky move, the shutdown allowed her to step back from day-to-day marketing and sales - and focus on opening her own business. Some parts of the job came naturally to her, while others she had to learn along the way. This is why she is constantly engaged in continuing education and is a volunteer leader within the Realtor organization. Collaborating with other top professionals around the country inspires her to never stop learning and growing.
Among Jenifer’s many accomplishments, she was named an Emerging Leader in 2020 by local young professional organizations and Who’s Who in America 2022. She served on the South Central Vermont Board of Realtors (SCVBR), which currently has 180 members and 25+ affiliates, stepping up first in 2019 as President-Elect, then becoming 2020 President. COVID derailed her plans for in-person education and fun social events, and created other priorities like following the governor’s orders to protect the health and safety of her members and the public, so like the rest of the world, she had to pivot. She rose to the challenge – both the local and state associations named her REALTOR of the Year 2021.
None of this is possible without an excellent team, however, and Hoffman Real Estate has some of the best. Their motto is true: “Real People. Real Heart. Real Experience.” They genuinely care about their clients and go above and beyond to understand and best serve their unique needs and goals. Here is an introduction to Hoffman’s fabulous team:
Jenifer Hoffman: Always committed to continually honing her craft, Jenifer embarked in January 2023 on a year-long journey at NAR’s Leadership Academy. This incredibly competitive program accepts only 20 Realtors annually into this prestigious training program. She is surrounded by the best and brightest in the country. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime and she can’t wait to share the knowledge she gains to continue to help her colleagues and community. For a “small-town girl,” she is blown away at the life she has today because of real estate and sees her role in this industry as ever-expanding. Being of service to others and contributing positively to her hometown makes her immensely proud yet humbled for the opportunity to make a difference.
Erika Floriani: Born and raised over the border in Williamstown, MA, Erika has been in southern Vermont all of her adult life, raising her 3 boys here. In addition to selling real estate, Erika works for the Chamber of Commerce as their Membership Manager. She is acutely aware of the businesses and non-profits around the region and is exceptional at building relationships. She is a tremendous asset for relocating home buyers and introducing them to our beautiful region!
Brie Burdge: Like Jenifer, Brie is a native Benningtonian. She has deep roots in both the area and in real estate… her grandfather was a real estate agent, too! Formerly a paralegal for a real estate attorney, Brie brings a valuable skill set to clients. She is raising two daughters, has a tight-knit family, and loves exploring new venues and nearby lakes.
Nicole Ivy: Newly licensed, but with several transactions under her belt as both a buyer and a seller, Nicole is eager to soak up the team’s collective knowledge and build her chops working with investors and homeowners alike. Currently under construction on her own home renovation project in North Bennington, she is raising her daughter to be creative and strong like mom. Nicole also teaches computer science and mapping at the Community College of Vermont in Brattleboro and Rutland, and writes science fiction stories.
Jon Hoffman: A true family affair, Jenifer’s husband is a Builder/General contractor with 40 years of experience. Being a Master craftsman and adhering to Vermont’s Residential Building Energy Standards (RBES) sets him apart. He has built several green homes, including their own, which is solar powered and uses heat pumps. Jon is an asset to the team, whether it’s meeting with land buyers who want to build from the ground up or existing home buyers/sellers who need a professional’s opinion or estimates with no obligation. He enjoys hunting, biking, swimming, working out, and training their German Shepherd, Rex.
Nothing tells the story better than the words of former clients. Here are some testimonials from some very satisfied buyers and sellers.
Their business operates on a work-from-home model, which means they don’t have a brick-and-mortar for prospective customers to pop into. They have a lovely conference room to meet with clients by appointment, and all agents gather there weekly for in-person training and support. By adopting this modern approach, their agents have the best of both worlds – access to mentorship and peer networking along with the flexibility and other benefits of a positive work/home life balance. Representing buyers and sellers of residential and commercial real estate throughout Bennington County, Hoffman Real Estate is focused on being experts in their local communities. Reach out to them for all your real estate needs!