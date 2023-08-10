Looking for hassle-free event or equipment rentals in Bennington? Look no further than EZWay Rental – we are your local source for event and equipment rental needs, providing a seamless and convenient experience.
Working on a project like installing a fence, mowing a field, sanding a floor, or installing an underground cable? Or some other home improvement project? We’ve got equipment to help make the project a breeze.
Having a small gathering or a wedding for 200? We’re ready with the right tables, chairs, dishware, glassware, silverware, and more. Whether you need a rack of wine glasses or full table settings for hundreds, we’re excited to help you define and create an event that delights.
For nearly 50 years, EZ Way Rental, now with current owner Mike Thompson who bought the company in 2015, is excited to be a local source for rentals across events and projects. After riding out the pandemic with a dedicated staff dedicated to helping small businesses, EZ Way has a wider inventory than ever.
Explore Convenience:
At EZ Way Rental, we understand the importance of convenience in an increasingly complex world. That’s why we offer a diverse selection of event and equipment rental options to meet your unique requirements. Say goodbye to renting from out of town or the hassle of purchasing and maintaining items you only need temporarily—rent with EZWay Rental and experience true convenience.
Unmatched Quality and Reliability:
We believe that your satisfaction is paramount. That’s why we meticulously curate our rental inventory, ensuring that each item meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. With EZWay Rental, you can trust that you’ll receive well-maintained, top-of-the-line products that perform flawlessly, adding value to your daily life or special events.
Easy Process, Exceptional Service:
Renting has never been easier. Our user-friendly website, EZWayRental.com, allows you to browse our extensive catalog, make reservations, and manage your rentals with just a few clicks. We offer flexible rental periods, affordable rates, and transparent policies to ensure a stress-free experience from start to finish.
Our dedicated team of professionals is here to assist you every step of the way. Whether you have questions about our products, need assistance with your order, or require support during your rental period, our friendly experts are ready to provide personalized assistance and ensure your complete satisfaction.
The employees at Ez Rental are dedicated to their craft. As an employer, EZ Way strives to do our best for employees to ensure an excellent experience and reliability. In 2022, we increased wages and added an employer-match 401(k) program as part of our ongoing effort to reward our team members. Owner Mike Thompson says:
“It comes natural to me. The business demands a lot out of the staff, and I want to give as much back as possible to them in return.”
Why Choose EZWay Rental?
- Wide range of high-quality event products and equipment
- Convenience and flexibility
- Reliable and well-maintained items
- User-friendly website for seamless reservations
- Affordable rates and flexible rental periods
- Exceptional customer service that goes above and beyond
Embrace the flexibility of rentals with EZWay Rental! Visit EZWayRental.com today to discover an extensive selection of top-tier products and start your hassle-free rental journey. Experience convenience like never before with EZWay Rental, your trusted local rental solution!