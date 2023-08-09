Abuela’s Plant Boutique & Floral Design Studio is a new plant paradise in downtown Bennington, Vermont, by longtime florist Mari Bennett. Walking into the space, you are greeted by a technicolor paradise, multi-colored vases on handmade shelves filled with an abundance of seasonal flowers. Floating glass balls display even more flowers, such as Gerbera Daisies and giant sunflowers. If you are an orchid lover, you are in luck; you will find over 40 around the store, as they are one of Mari’s specialties. Amongst all this beauty, you will discover Mari, happy to dole out advice to novice and advanced gardeners alike.
The ribbon cutting happened on Cinco De Mayo, a fitting start for Abuala’s. The name is an homage to her mother’s shop, which had such a calming atmosphere that people often said they were “going to grandma’s” when going to her florist shop, and from the fact that Mari is an abuela herself; her son in law is Spanish and her beloved grandchildren call her abuela. Calling herself a ‘Vermont rooted florist,’ owner Mari Bennett prides herself in growing most of her plants on her land and extensive greenhouses in Shafstbury, Vermont. She sources the rest from a trusted purveyor in Albany, NY.
Mari has deep roots in the plant business and Bennington itself. She will be familiar to many in the area as she has owned several businesses, including a construction company and restaurant. A third-generation Vermonter, she knows the people and the landscape intimately well. She carries on a tradition from her mother, which is to share the credit. She values the people that work with her, and if one of her employees wants to open up their own venture, she is there to provide mentorship and encouragement. The way Mari sees it, we are all part of the same community, and if someone wants to open up another florist or plant store, the more, the merrier.
Abuela’s was born out of a long tradition of plant purveyors in Bennington, as her mother opened a florist in Bennington in 1976. Mari began working at her mother’s shop starting when she was 15; that’s when Mari got her driver’s license, her mother threw her car keys and told her to start making deliveries. She lost her mother only a few short years ago, in 2021, and she will always have a special place in her heart for Valentine’s Day, which is by far the busiest day of the year for florists.
For her latest venture, you can meander through several rooms with a book nestled between her gorgeous plants. Mari, like a fairy godmother of flowers, will be found handing out seeds, advice, and flowers, especially when she has a sense that someone needs them. She has a sixth sense for when someone could use a flower to brighten their day, and as she puts it, it costs nothing to show a little kindness to someone in need. She is also known to randomly go into local businesses to share her flowers; to her, it’s simple; she truly loves making people’s day and considers herself lucky to be able to share her plants and flowers with others.
There is nothing more Mari likes than sharing her knowledge. She has hosted orchid-growing classes in the past and plans to host more in the future (check out her Facebook page for updates). This year for prom, she saw that her community was in need, so she worked out a deal for students, $30 for a corsage and boutonniere combo, where most places would charge two to three times that amount.
At Abuela’s, the plants and flowers are always guaranteed. Mari personally writes instructions for care and gives her business card to make sure people can always get in touch if they have questions. You certainly would not expect that when shopping at a box store, and that is what sets Abuela’s apart. When you step into the shop, you are immediately a valued community member, whether you are there to buy one flower or 100.