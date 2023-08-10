Downtown Bennington, Vermont, is one of 24 Vermont Designated Downtowns, making it eligible for various state programs, grants, and tax credits. Designated Downtowns are mandated to have an organization that is officially recognized to lead the vision. That organization in Bennington is the Better Bennington Corporation. To learn more about our Downtown area and consider becoming a member of the Better Bennington Corporation, you can visit their website: www.betterbennington.com. Membership brings benefits not only to you but to our Downtown revitalization efforts. You can find out more about becoming a member here!
Better Bennington Corporation is trying to do exactly what it sounds like to “lead and support public and private efforts that enhance downtown as the vital commercial and cultural heart of the community.” According to their vision, Downtown Bennington is:
- A center for business, civic activity, and downtown living for residents and visitors, personifying Vermont’s small-town “Main Street” character.
- Known for the charm and authenticity of its unique, locally-owned shops, emphasizing Vermont-made products, crafts, and antiques
- A home for artistic and cultural activities
- The hub of recreation and entertainment opportunities
- An experience rich in American history and hometown heritage
The BBC operates thanks to an incremental tax from the Downtown Businesses in the designated district as well as festivals, events, memberships, donors, sponsors, and grants. They are always looking for money as it takes just that to present all the activities and services to the community. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please email Jeanne Mintrone at operations@betterbennington.com.
New Director of Operations Jeanne Mintrone is excited to take on the challenges that come along with this role. After retiring from working 25 years as an international and domestic Flight Attendant with American Airlines, she started working in the Corporate Development Department at Southwestern Vermont Health Care, gaining invaluable fundraising experience, then landed at Park McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion in 2020 as the Events and Group Tours Manager. She started as the Director of Operations of the BBC in March 2023.
Raised in Bennington and currently residing in Pownal, she is an outdoor enthusiast who loves soaking in everything the area has to offer, and some of her favorite hobbies include kayaking, hiking, gardening, and all things animal related.
“I am excited to be with the BBC and having Jenny Dewar as my enthusiastic and talented co-director. Although the downtown area is already amazing, I am eager to help the area grow, to bring more diversity, assist with entertainment endeavors, and implement a fundraising campaign that will help to grow the BBC and all it does. My new slogan…it’s not just downtown, it’s OUR town!”
Jenny Dewar, Co-Director, who has worked for the BBC for 19 months, has had many careers and brings a plethora of experience to the BBC. She has done everything from Performing Professionally all over the world as a modern dancer and in several musical theatres shows to Stage Management on multiple Broadway productions to mentoring students at Williams College to Event Management right here at the BBC.
“Working with Jeanne Mintrone is a magical treat. She brings new life to the organization while I focus on the multiple events in our downtown. I am passionate about the fact that events bring commerce and contribute to revitalizing any and every community. It is wonderful to do this for Downtown Bennington.”
Events that the BBC is producing this season:
AUGUST
4 First Fridays
17 Thursday Night Live: Bennington’s Got Talent Redux
18 Hemmings Cruise In (with Hemmings)
24 Thursday Night Live: Silent Disco
SEPTEMBER
1 First Fridays
14 Hemmings Cruise In (with Hemmings)
OCTOBER
14 Harvest Fest
The BBC also hosts a Pop-Up Shop (Makers’ Market) every Saturday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 341 Main Street.