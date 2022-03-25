“Gris” is a gorgeous puzzle-platformer that has a unique art-style and uses its colors to make up the physics of the world around you.
This story is about a young girl, Gris, who experiences grief because the colors around her are lost; you, the player, must solve puzzles and discover new abilities to help her on her journey.
The main focus of this game is about grief and loss, which helps to explain the sophisticated art and colors throughout “Gris.” This game is not only beautiful, but meaningful and will make you feel it in your heart.
The game, which is almost like visual and interactive poetry, takes the player on a path that changes the course of Gris’ emotions and thoughts. You will travel through windswept deserts, vanishing forests, underground tunnels of architecture, and guide her through her own galaxy of emotions to help her let go of her grief of the past and strive for new opportunities of forgiveness. While you’re at it, make some friends along the way and enjoy the scenery that unfolds before you.
Nomada Studio is the company that made “Gris.” They also made the infamous “Twelve Minutes” video game.
Gris is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation, macOS, Microsoft Windows and Android. The price is $16.99.