“Dead Cells” is a rogue-like game where skill is essentially key to unlocking the secrets and weapons within the castle: a prison that holds you and whatever monstrosities that lay dormant or wandering this complex … until now! And you, the protagonist that is basically Deadpool from a different universe, are a creature of unknown origin that inhabits a corpse, locked away with dusty jars, a giant ax and a dead giant (is it really dead though?).
You will go through biomes such as the Ancient Sewers, the Corrupted Prison, the Clock Tower and many more places on your journey.
As you fight for your freedom, you will come across many foes, extremely odd allies and friends, and lots and lots of zombies.
This game needs the brain to use brawn, so you’ll learn how to survive as you go. There are many secrets and hidden troves to be explored, conquered and unveiled. And maybe even a snarky or laughable comment from your fourth-wall-breaking protagonist. Just be sure to die, or not! That part is up to you.
Overall, the highly detailed art, the pixilated style, the references and Easter eggs, the amount of funny commentary and scary monstrosities you find and discover in this masterpiece of a game are stunning.
MotionTwin is the company that made “Dead Cells.” MotionTwin is still adding fun updates like DLCs (downloadable content; add-ons to the game) and in-game challenges that provide other game crossovers. Their most recent update is The Queen and the Sea update, where you challenge the “Queen,” who is a hostile lady who backhands you whenever she sees you. She stands in your path to freedom. Take her out!
The game costs is $24.99. The DLCs are generally $3.99 to $4.99 (definitely worth it!).
There are also packs where both the game and some (or all) DLCs are included.