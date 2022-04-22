Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Delicious smells of fresh-baked bread,

warm air fills the shop and frigid air stops at the door.

Over the counter, I see the tomato’s bright red.

Smells of fresh vegetables fill my head,

white and green tiles spilled across the floor,

delicious smells of fresh-baked bread.

“What can I get you today?” the server said,

I choose the toppings but I just want more and more!

Over the counter, I see the tomato’s bright red.

He tucks the toppings into their little bed,

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

I watch him work as my stomach roars.

Delicious smells of fresh-baked bread.

I see visions of eating my delicious sandwich ahead,

my total comes out to six thirty-four,

Over the counter, I see the tomato’s bright red.

I leave the shop and wave bye to my new friend,

I walk out the door pretending I won’t be back for more.

Delicious smells of fresh-baked bread,

Over the counter, I see the tomato’s bright red.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.