Delicious smells of fresh-baked bread,
warm air fills the shop and frigid air stops at the door.
Over the counter, I see the tomato’s bright red.
Smells of fresh vegetables fill my head,
white and green tiles spilled across the floor,
delicious smells of fresh-baked bread.
“What can I get you today?” the server said,
I choose the toppings but I just want more and more!
Over the counter, I see the tomato’s bright red.
He tucks the toppings into their little bed,
I watch him work as my stomach roars.
Delicious smells of fresh-baked bread.
I see visions of eating my delicious sandwich ahead,
my total comes out to six thirty-four,
Over the counter, I see the tomato’s bright red.
I leave the shop and wave bye to my new friend,
I walk out the door pretending I won’t be back for more.
Delicious smells of fresh-baked bread,
Over the counter, I see the tomato’s bright red.