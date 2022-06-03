Happy Birthday to you,
No one believes her,
So run ‘cuz your time’s due
They need something new in your veins,
They think you’re a ruffled burr,
Happy birthday to you
Five shots to drown the pain,
Henry needs you to transfer,
So run ‘cuz your time’s due
They think your insane,
Oh so many laughs that break through,
Happy Birthday to you
Creak your neck like a crane,
All your friends are gonna shoo,
So run ‘cuz your time’s due
Happy Birthday,
Happy Birthday,
Happy Birthday to you
So run ‘cuz your time’s due.