Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Happy Birthday to you,

No one believes her,

So run ‘cuz your time’s due

They need something new in your veins,

They think you’re a ruffled burr,

Happy birthday to you

Five shots to drown the pain,

Henry needs you to transfer,

So run ‘cuz your time’s due

They think your insane,

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Oh so many laughs that break through,

Happy Birthday to you

Creak your neck like a crane,

All your friends are gonna shoo,

So run ‘cuz your time’s due

Happy Birthday,

Happy Birthday,

Happy Birthday to you

So run ‘cuz your time’s due.

This poem, in the style of a villanelle, is based off of the book “The Girl Who Lived” by Christopher Greyson.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.