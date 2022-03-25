The great gig in the sky once left me alone,
From luxury and time when the moon turns tide.
What is and what never should be this tone.
Witching darkness confusion and sunflowers grown,
As my devil, my lady, my love and my pride.
The great gig in the sky once left me alone.
Whittled ritual people, folk music, blue throne,
Red eyes speak of stories o' many have died.
Soaking skin in those bloody, in the poison, their bones.
Once the tales at the fire lay low, that headstone.
Every angel that weeps, every winter wind cried,
The great gig in the sky once left me alone.
Dragon tail, fire, guitarists, drum beats and singers who moan.
Picking stories to tell about places they hide,
For a being who’s fighting, how could we have known?
For the singers and players in the sky often groan,
Just notice our triumph and know that we tried.
The great gig in the sky once left me alone,
And with another just like me, we all have a clone.