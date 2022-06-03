My name is Verawan, and I’m from Thailand. My biggest inspiration comes from a story I’ve seen play out for the past eight years.
My great-aunt, Mrs. Manvipa Mohamed, is a 61-year-old Muslim woman from Thailand. She has a big house with several smaller guest houses on her property. The backyard is big and full of mango and durian trees. I visit her and her Indian husband often.
Aunt Manvipa grew up without much money. She worked hard to get to where she is today, though that isn’t even why she’s such a big inspiration.
Since the Islamic blasphemy laws passed in Pakistan, many Pakistani Christians have been fleeing the country because of the persecutions. Some fled to Thailand; these refugees are protected by the United Nations. My aunt has been providing housing for these refugees and their families for almost 10 years. In her houses, refugees are able to practice their religion without any concerns. While the U.N. provides shelter in camp-style settings, these situations can oftentimes be overcrowded and uncomfortable.
Mrs. Mohamed is not just a landlord to refugees. She also helps them with medical care, connecting with the U.N., and coordinating schooling for their young children. On Christmas Day, she normally holds a Christmas party for the refugees and their families staying with her. In 2021, one of the refugees, Mr. Shan, said it was the first time he felt happiness after fleeing his country of Pakistan. He also felt thankful to Mrs. Mohamed and her husband for always being kind.
Mrs. Mohamed said that she has never regretted her decision to help the refugees.
My aunt strongly believes it isn’t the right thing that people would be discriminated against just because of their beliefs.
“Race, color, belief, religion or nationality shouldn’t be a priority over humanity,” she added.
She helps to provide a normal life for families who have been forced out of their homes.
I am so proud of the work my aunt is doing. Hearing all of the news about refugees coming to this area makes me want to share this story.