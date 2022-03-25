BENNINGTON — As many, if not all, know, Timothy Payne has been the new Mount Anthony Union High School principal since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
Payne started teaching in MAUHS in the 1990s. He taught history at the school for four years before moving to Mount Greylock Regional High School in Williamstown, Mass. He was a teacher there for two years, but after a period of transition, was offered an administrator position.
Later, he moved to Mount Anthony Union Middle School to be its principal for the following nine years. At the beginning of this school year, Payne stepped up as MAUHS principal.
“I didn’t start the summer expecting to be high school principal next year,” he said. Payne described how he found out that then-Principal Stephen Nixon was on leave at about the same time that the public learned of the news. Payne stepped up to take the position so the MAU board wouldn’t have to search for someone else, he said.
So far, most students have been impressed. The dress code has been adjusted and modified to be, as Payne said, much less sexist. He even asked students themselves to help decide what the changes should be. He described how the dress code was unfair and needed changes, views that he was able to gain from talking directly with students.
Payne follows through with his friendly nature — from taking time to say hello to students and staff, to pushing his goals, such as seeing at least one varsity game of every sport.
He described how he likes the challenge that every new day could bring and how being an administrator can be more unpredictable than being a teacher with a planned day.
Payne described how he appreciates the support and patience he has been given throughout his career, even now as he transitions and continues to finish his first year as MAUHS principal.