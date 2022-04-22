If you’ve taken a chemistry class at Mount Anthony Union High School, there is a good chance you have had Charles Moses as a teacher.
Moses, born in Bennington, is an alumni of Monument Elementary, Mount Anthony Union Junior High School and the high school. He has been working at MAUHS longer than he has worked at any other school.
While Moses did not always see himself as a teacher, he now believes that it is a great fit for him.
“I think I’m good at it,” he says. “I may not be a doctor, but I help people become doctors.”
Teaching, as Moses puts it, “is very easy to do poorly, but a very difficult job to do well. The key is to make sure that you are learning new things as well, keep things vibrant and have new experiences.”
An important part of teaching is forming bonds with students, which has become increasingly important during the pandemic.
Moses stresses that he wants students to believe they are capable, saying that he works hard to make sure all of his students succeed.
“Everybody has talent, things they are good at and things they aren’t. It is important you are motivated to accomplish goals and set high goals.”
He believes that setting goals is especially important for high school students. He also states that, as a teenager, you must, “understand that what you have at this point in your life is an incredible degree of freedom and vibrancy.”
Moses reminds his students that it is important to “appreciate what you can do now because it is fleeting.”
“Do not let the time you have now pass you by, appreciate it and take advantage of it.”