Despite centuries of leadership and innovation, women have historically had their accomplishments overlooked.
Women have shown that even when the world is against them, they strive to prevail and never settle.
Women started to get the credit they deserve around the 1900s. The month of March is officially known as Women’s History Month, although it originally began as just one week.
Women’s History Week started as a local celebration in Santa Rosa, Calif. The week also was chosen because it includes International Women’s Day, which takes place March 8.
The celebration of this week later spread to other communities throughout the United States.
In 1980, historians and a consortium of women’s groups wanted the federal government to recognize Women’s History Week. That same year, President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the week of March 8 to be National Women’s History Week. This recognition continued to be renewed by later presidents until 1987 when Congress designated March as Women’s History Month.
As we celebrate Women’s History Month 2022, we should reflect upon the advances and the talents of women that have helped shape our society today.