“Terraria” is a two-dimensional pixelated sandbox game that should NOT be confused with the popular game known as Minecraft. “Terraria” is so much more than that.
It’s a game where you can build, craft and explore game physics that are in Minecraft, but there are things here that Minecraft can’t compare to.
At first, you start as your own character in your own world with a guide to tell you what you should do. But you can just ignore the guide and do your own thing, if you prefer — slay a zombie, use rocket boots or wings to fly, journey through the deadly hand-drawn landscape — you do what you want, not just what the game expects.
Speaking of landscapes, there are over 10 biomes in this game that include the Corruption, Crimson, Dungeon and Overworld. And there are over 4,000 items, 300 enemies and 29 bosses. That’s a lot of content in one game. The developers are still making cool updates to the game across multiple platforms. You can play as a single player or you can play with friends; that’s up to you, as well.
You can type in unique seeds that allow access to worlds of original and different experiences, like the Don’t Starve collaboration or the “Drunk” yet super unique! For a two-dimensional pixelated game, this is definitely one to consider.
The developers of “Terraria” are Re-Logic, 505 Mobile S.r.l, Pipeworks Studio, DR Studios, Codeglue and Engine Software. Andrew Spinks is the founder and owner of “Terraria.”
“Terraria” is available on Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and more.