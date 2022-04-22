Earth day was founded in 1970 as a day of education about environmental issues.
It was founded by Sen. Gaylord Nelson, D-Wisc., to force environmental issues on the nation’s agenda. At the time, there was no Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) or any legal mechanisms to protect the environment.
This holiday, which turned into a global celebration, is sometimes extended to seven days. It is then called Earth Week. Earth Week is typically focused on green living.
This year, here in Vermont, the climate organization Youth Lobby is bringing back its annual Rally for the Planet. The rally will be held on April 29 at the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier. The rally will allow students from throughout the state to discuss political issues important to them with their legislators and make some change happen.
Alongside the rally this year, Youth Lobby is also hosting a Green Jobs Fair so students can have an opportunity to learn about sustainable careers in Vermont.
If you aren’t able to celebrate Earth Day, Vermont continues its mission for green living on May 7 with Green Up Day, a statewide effort to clean up roadside trash. This annual event was started in 1970 and has continued every year since.