BENNINGTON — Are you interested in aviation or the Air Force? Well, look no further! Here at Mount Anthony Union High School lives the Civil Air Patrol Program that is available for high school students in the SVSU district.
Civil Air Patrol was founded on Dec. 1, 1941, to rally the nation’s civilian aviation resources for national defense service. Since then, CAP has evolved into a top-tier public service that specializes and trains cadets for emergency search and rescues in the air and on the ground.
The program is not just all canvas uniforms and crazy teenagers. In CAP, cadets don’t just focus on aerospace and aviation; they also advance their skills in first aid, search and rescue, leadership, even a large confidence boost and much more.
Cadets in this program believe that not just their attitude changes, but their demeanor, as well. Cadet Hallie “Frosty” Foster said this is the aspect that has helped her the most. When Foster first joined the program, she was very quiet and reserved, but now she’s confident and ready to raise her voice when need be.
Capt. Hal Friday, who is also a MAUHS social studies teacher, decided he would like to run a program for the students — an opportunity he did not have in high school. Friday, the deputy squadron commander of cadets, said he loves to teach and was ecstatic to start the program.
“I don’t care if they become aerospace leaders or military leaders or anything like that,” he said. “I just want to see them come into their own, you know?”
There is not just one leader in the group. Capt. Johnathan Mercer and Lt. Gail Robinson joined the program after another one of the cadets, Mathew Robinson, joined.
I have been enjoying the program since I started in September 2021. It has opened my eyes to many new opportunities, such as helping people. I have always been a people person and adore helping people, this being one of the best programs to help me to continue doing so.