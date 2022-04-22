Many do not know of the big changes coming to Willow Park. The biggest park in Bennington is getting a renovation.
Town Communications Coordinator Jonah Spivak, Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti, Director of Buildings and Facilities Paul Dausereau, and Assistant Director of Buildings and Facilities Mark Sawyer all helped drive the team that is working on redoing the town’s beloved playground. On April 6, signs went up around Willow Park, closing the playground to the public.
Many materials with which the playground was originally built aren’t recommended anymore, Spivak said. The park was built in 1999.
Safety was also a big drive in the project.
“Splinters were a thing, and that problem has just gotten worse over time,” Spivak said. The playground had been in constant need of repairs, and the Band-Aid fix for all of the issues would have been too big of a burden. “Repairs were becoming more and more extensive and expensive.”
It’s hard to let go of childhood memories that took place on the old playground. But new memories will be made on the new set of play equipment. This project will take time, as organizers have to work around many things, such as the weather, supply and demand problems, and staffing issues.
The first thing the team did was look for a vendor to work on the construction of the playground. The town hopes to have the Willow Park playground completely finished by late summer.
A significant part of the project is keeping the bricks with the original builders’ names carved into them. The town wants the playground to be for everyone, so organizers plan to have an area set up with types of workout equipment for both children and adults.
So what can children in town do without the Willow Park playground? Many schools have their playgrounds open during the summer, and there are a ton of fun slides, swings and monkey bars to play on and have fun! The town wants to hear people’s voices on the new playground: The public has been encouraged to vote on playground designs and color schemes through April 24.
Go to benningtonvt.org and click on the Willow Park Playground prompt to see the proposed designs and color schemes and vote on your favorite.