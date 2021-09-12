Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MARATHON

Will run for syrup, NEWS, Page A3

RALLY

Students protest Texas abortion law, NEWS, Page A5

CHAMPS!

BBA wins Lady Patriot Classic, Sports Page B1

SPORTS, Page A12

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.