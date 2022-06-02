BURLINGTON — An Athens man was ordered held pending a trial on charges of being a felon in possession of firearms.
Ryan Goodrich, 36, who also goes by the name of "Ryan Husqvarna," was arrested April 19 in Deerfield, Mass., while attempting to flee south, perhaps to Texas, according to a motion for detention filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for Vermont. Husqvarna is a popular brand of motorcycles and power equipment.
Goodrich was the subject of a poaching investigation started by Vermont game wardens earlier this year. During their investigation, the wardens obtained a search warrant for Goodrich’s Facebook account, which revealed a photograph of a short-barrel shotgun.
According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the messages within the account revealed Goodrich had discharged the weapon, stating the firearm "blows like 8 foot of flames outta it."
With the help of agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, wardens served a search warrant on Goodrich's residence on March 3.
"During the search, agents located the short-barrel shotgun (which was loaded), multiple additional shotguns, multiple rifles (including an AR-style rifle), 2,978 rounds of ammunition, $6,000 in U.S. currency and 880 bags of heroin," states the news release.
However, Goodrich was not home at the time of the search.
On April 9, police in Keene, N.H., located Goodrich at a hotel in Keene. When officers attempted to enter the room, nobody answered the door, but they could hear a police scanner inside. By the time they obtained a search warrant, Goodrich was no longer in the room.
Goodrich has a lengthy criminal history that dates back to 2002, and includes felony convictions for burglary, eluding a law enforcement officer and aggravated domestic assault with injury. He also has a lengthy history of violating fish and wildlife regulations.
On Feb. 12 on Furnace Street in Springfield, the plow on a truck Goodrich was driving struck and damaged an unmarked cruiser being driven by Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy. He was cited with driving with a suspended license.
Hardy, who took the job in Brattleboro in July 2021, told the Reformer she was in Springfield to get her Vermont driver's license.
And on Feb. 15, after a traffic stop on Hartley Hill Road in Saxtons River, it was discovered he was again driving on a criminally suspended license and was in possession of several bags of fentanyl/heroin, as well as drug paraphernalia.
"Goodrich’s actions between the search of his residence on March 3 and his apprehension on April 19 indicate Goodrich is a significant risk of flight," states the motion for detention. "Further, his unlawful possession of numerous firearms ... his history of violent offenses, his abuse of controlled substances and likely involvement in drug distribution all create significant concerns for the safety of the community should he be released."
Goodrich faces a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment on each firearm violation.