HARTFORD — Max Brownlee singled home the winning run in the seventh inning of Manchester Union Underground’s 6-5 win over Hartford on Wednesday.
Both teams’ offenses came out hot, each scoring three runs in the first inning.
Brownlee drew the start for Manchester, tossing three and two thirds innings, allowing four runs.
Joey McCoy pitched in relief, ultimately drawing the win in his three and a third innings of work. McCoy pitched a great game, allowing one unearned run.
Sam Steinman drove in two runs on two hits and Will Addington added two hits himself to lead the Manchester bats.
The win brings Manchester to 7-3 overall, good for first place in the Southern Division.
Next up for Manchester is a double header at Brattleboro Post 5, with the first pitch of game one slated for noon.
WILLISTON — Three local golfers finished inside the top 10 of the Vermont Ameteur at Williston Golf Club, highlighted by Taylor Bellemare of Ekwanok Country Club and Ryan Porter of Manchester Country Club.
Porter and Bellemare finished in a tie for third place with a total round score of six-over par.
Bryson Richards, Country Club of Barre, ran away with the victory shooting a four-under par, eight strokes better than second place.
Cory Jozefiak (MACC) finished tied for eighth overall, shooting a 10-over for the tournament.
Aaron Wood (MACC) and Harrison Digangi (Dorset Field Club) also made the cut and finished 38th and 40th, respectively.
BENNINGTON — Bennington Minutemen (MAYAA) Youth Football Registrations for 2021 season are open at Tomasi’s Sports and Awards on Main Street for grades K-6.
The season for all three age groups: kindergarten-second grade flag football, third and fourth grade junior tackle and fifth and sixth grade senior tackle, begins Aug. 2.
Rosters and Coaching openings need to be filled especially at the third/fourth grade level.
For more information and/or to print paperwork go BENNINGTONMINUTEMEN.COM or contact us on Facebook.
BENNINGTON — The Southern Vermont Storm will host its annual youth camp starting July 20 at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park.
The camp, targeted for football players from 7 to 12 years of age, will run on July 20, 22, 27 and 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
It will take place during Storm practices and campers will be able to practice right along with the players, doing warm-up drills, skill building and relay races.
The cost is $10 per camper, which includes a camp T-shirt and tickets to the Albany Empire game on July 31 at the Times Union Center.
Registration closes on July 9. For more information, contact Storm general manager Chris Cipperley at 518-728-7583 or email southernvtstorm@gmail.com
BENNINGTON — The Bennington Martens, an up-and-coming basketball ABA pro team, will be having tryouts for anyone interested in playing in the American basketball Association. Shawn Pratt, as well as Kris Kidd, are the owners of the Bennington Martens and they will be holding tryouts on the weekends of July 10 and July 17 at the Berkshire YMCA in North Adams, Mass. The fee will be $150 for both days and $50 for one day. Ron Jones Memorial tourney set for Aug.6-7
HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Ron Jones fund will host the second annual Ron Jones Memorial Golf Tournament Aug. 6-7 at Hoosick Falls Country Club.
Jones, a longtime elementary school teacher and football coach, died in April 2020 of a heart attack.
The tournament will serve as a fundraiser to honor Jones’s life. The entry fee is $85 per person. Teams of four will participate in a scramble with gross and net winners on both days.
There will be a limit of 14 teams, with a sign up deadline of Aug. 1
Checks should be made payable to Ron Jones Fund and mailed to Tim Fauler, P.O. Box 579, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090. You can also Venmo the fund @Ron-JonesFund.
BENNINGTON — Registrations for Southshire Soccer started on June 1 and will continue through July 31.
The season will begin the Saturday after Labor Day and end on October 30. Registration is open to Pre-K through 6th grade boys and girls. Pre-K athletes must be at least 4 years old by September 1.
To register go to www.southshireyouthsoccer.org. If there are questions, go to the website’s FAQ sections or email southshiresoccer@gmail.com with other questions.
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony athletic department is in search of a varsity cross-country coach for the 2021 fall season. Interested candidates are asked to email MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt at ashley.hoyt@svsu.org a letter of interest and their coaching resume.