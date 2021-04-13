Cambridge volleyball dropped its match to Mechanicville on Monday 0-3.
The Indians improved each match, losing the first game 25-8, the second 25-14 and playing a competitive third game though falling 25-19.
Gabriella Fazioli had one ace and two kills for the Indians, while Maria Teal had five service points and a team-high 10 digs. Kylie Sinsabaugh finished the contest with three assists and one kill.
Mechanicville was led by Makayla Blake’s six aces and 10 service points, Bella Fushino’s eight assists and Hailie Phelps’ 12 kills and 11 service points.
Cambridge is now 0-2 on the season and will host Saratoga Central Catholic on Wednesday.