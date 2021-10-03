BENNINGTON — Burr and Burton girls soccer defeated Mount Anthony 4-1 on Saturday. Brooke Weber was the first to score, doing so with 12 minutes left in the first half, assisted by Sadie Stefanak.
Rowan Russell scored early in the second half off an assist from Maura Grazioso. Meghan Barilone answered with a goal of her own, the Patriots lone score of the game.
Russell scored her second of the game with just over 6 minutes left, assisted by Daisy O’Keefe and Ada Perry. A Grazioso score, assisted by Emilia De Jounge and Weber, with 30 seconds left ended the scoring.
Hartford field hockey downs Bulldogs
Burr and Burton field hockey lost to Hartford 4-0 on Friday.
Elsie Davies, Caroline Hamilton, Alice Piper and Caroline Hamilton each scored one goal for Hartford.
“We had a lot of players with good individual play throughout the game, but were unable to put things together as a team,” said BBA coach Barb Miceli. “We had particularly strong games from Serena Harris and Maggie Crabtree on the front line, Annabelle Gray and Cristina Gregory at midfield and Jenna Parker at defense.”
Mac Thuermer had eight saves for BBA, while Hartford’s Paige Vieleux did not register a save in the win.
BBA is now 4-4 on the year and plays at Rutland Monday at 4 p.m.