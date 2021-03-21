BRATTLEBORO — Holding a two-goal lead with seven minutes to go, the Burr and Burton boys hockey team was closing in on a finals appearance for the first time since 2013.
But Brattleboro showed why they were the No. 2 seed in the Division II tournament.
The Colonels scored three times in the last seven minutes, including the final goal by Gavin Howard with 3:30 to play and won 6-5.
Brattleboro led 3-2 going to the third period and Jakub Mulac tied the game 90 seconds into the period. A few minutes later, Mulac scored again, taking a 1-on-1 with a Brattleboro defender, stopping on a dime and then ripping one past the goalie to go up 4-3.
Three minutes after that, Burr and Burton scored again, this time Matt Grabher doing the honors to give BBA a 5-3 with 7:25 left.
The Colonels fought back. Seconds later, Howard cut the lead to 5-4 and then with 3:52 left, the Colonels tied the game at 5-5.
Nineteen seconds later, Howard scored again to take the lead. BBA had a power play with three minutes to go, but Brattleboro killed the penalty and finished off the game.
Brattleboro will make its first appearance in the championship game since 1994 and Burr and Burton’s season ends at 6-4.
Girls hockey bows out in D2 semi
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Sabrina Brunet scored a hat trick as No. 4 South Burlington ousted No. 9 Burr and Burton in a Division II girls hockey semifinal, 4-0.
Brunet had three goals and an assist, two of them coming in the third period. Nyasha Rutanhira had her first varsity goal as well.
BBA trailed only 1-0 into the third period, but South Burlington scored three times in the final stanza.
Lola Herzog had 22 saves for BBA, who finish the year at 3-7-1.
Bulldogs fall in quarterfinal
NEWPORT — Trailing by one at the end of three quarters, the Burr and Burton girls basketball team was poised to possibly pull a second straight upset in the Division II playoffs.
But No. 2 North Country had other ideas, outscoring BBA 21-12 in the final quarter of a 58-48 win.
Riann Fortin scored 21 points to lead all scorers, three in double figures for the Falcons. McKenna Marsh added 12 and Hailey Pothier 11.
For Burr and Burton, Carol Herbert and Laurel Baker each had 16 points, followed by Nevaeh Camp’s seven, as the sophomore guard dealt with foul trouble for most of the game.
BBA ends the year at 4-6.
Wildcats blank Ichabod CraneWATERVLIET, N.Y. — In its first game as a merged team, the Hoosick Falls-Tamarac football team started its Fall 2 season with a bang, shutting out Ichabod Crane, 33-0, at a game played at Watervliet High School.
Josh Colegrove led the Wildcats with two touchdowns, a five-yarder to start the game and then a 27-yarder in the third quarter to cap the scoring.
Peyton Nealone was the top rusher for the Wildcats, carrying the ball 10 times for 99 yards.
Bryan Mackey had a 15-yard touchdown run and Greg Mays threw two touchdown passes — a 7-yarder to James Blake and a 46-yarder to Tom Chaiewa. Mays had 102 yards on the day.
The Wildcats will face Watervliet in a game scheduled for Friday night at Watervliet.