Even as I sit down and commit to writing this piece, I question myself for calling more attention to Jake Paul, a sideshow clown in the boxing world that is being thrust upon all of us as something resembling a main event. By simply putting his name in print, I feed the monster that is his unfathomably growing celebrity.
When I learned several weeks ago that Paul got UFC legend Anderson Silva to agree to a boxing match on Oct. 29, I took a cursory trip through the five stages of grief. It was immediately a disgrace to me that a YouTube star that used the “Jackass” model to rise to fame and then parlayed that into a boxing “career” got to share a ring with the best mixed martial artist of all time.
You can probably imagine my reaction when I found out that Paul won the fight. It’s not that it was entirely unexpected for a man 22 years Paul’s senior, who specializes in a completely different sport, to be bested.
It was also not particularly shocking that Paul won because it has been his modus operandi to only accept high-profile fights that he knows he will win. It’s important to note that Paul is far from the only person in combat sports to be guilty of that. Floyd Mayweather notoriously ducked the most logical challengers in boxing for years to maintain his undefeated record.
It was upsetting simply because Paul’s star continues to rise against any sort of justice or athletic logic.
I need to make it 100 percent clear, I am not jealous; I am not a “hater,” as the kids say. I can totally appreciate what Paul is doing, and it is something that I encourage any pro athlete to do: make every cent that you can, while you can. I find no fault with him for that.
In fact, I’m not mad at Paul for any of this at all. I’m not even mad at Silva, who I have immense respect for as a fighter, and understandably took one of the best paydays of his life after a stellar 14-year career in the UFC (and six years prior to that, other MMA promotions), which pays fighters only a fraction of what big-name boxers make.
No, I’m not mad at them. I’m mad at Americans and anyone worldwide who paid for their fight.
Paul knows exactly what he is doing. He knows he is the heel. He knows that people want to see someone knock him out. Again, he is far from the only fighter to make more money with his mouth than his fists. It’s good marketing. From a purely business point of view, I applaud him. It works.
The problem is that it’s working a little bit too well. Jake Paul is the Kim Kardashian of the boxing world. He is rich, he is famous, and now, in the eyes of so many uninformed fans, he is accomplished. All of that in spite of the fact that he hasn’t actually done anything of note yet.
Jake Paul beat Anderson Silva in a boxing match. It makes for a sexy headline when you remove the mountain of context that it requires. Age isn’t actually the most significant mitigating factor when analyzing the reason for Silva’s loss to Paul.
Silva, like all of Paul’s opponents to date, is not a boxer by trade. Paul has defeated the likes of Ben Askren – a 36-year-old mixed martial artist known for his grappling ability coming off a recent hip replacement – and Tyron Woodley – a well-past-his-prime, 39-year-old two-time All-American college wrestler four years removed from the UFC welterweight title.
To Paul’s credit, Silva is a considerable level up in striking ability compared with his previous opponents. The criticism still stands, however. Paul has not fought an actual boxer yet. He is inviting big names into his arena, to play by his rules, and not stepping anywhere near outside of his comfort zone.
The difference between boxing and MMA might seem negligible to the casual observer. A punch is a punch, and a fight is a fight… right?
Well, no – not at all, actually. Elite-level boxers have a much narrower, but also much more refined, skillset. Mixed martial artists, to put it in the most rudimentary terms, have to be “jack of all trades, master of none.” That’s an oversimplification only used to illustrate that there is only so much time in a training day for MMA fighters to dedicate strictly to boxing.
Even the most elite strikers in UFC, as illustrated by Conor McGregor’s own 2017 sideshow versus Floyd Mayweather, don’t really stand a chance against singularly-focused boxers.
Silva, by UFC standards, was an elite “striker,” but in MMA that encompasses a lot more than the sweet science of boxing. There are elbows, knees and kicks that Silva employed with rarely-matched mastery, all while his opponents also had to worry about a potential takedown and dealing with his world-class grappling.
The arena, the footwear, the gloves, the stances used… are all different between the two sports.
This is all a long way of saying Paul defeating Silva is a lot less like a legitimate bullet on his resume, and a lot more like if a lifelong street basketball player challenged NFL Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis to a game of pickup basketball. There might be some crossover of the skills, movements and athleticism required to play either sport, but they are nowhere near the same thing.
I don’t necessarily think that he isn’t a capable boxer. I wouldn’t have much way of knowing until I pay for one of his fights, which isn’t going to happen until he takes a fight against a legitimate boxer, or takes the giant leap into the arena of those he is picking on and tries his hand at MMA. I’m certainly not holding my breath for either.
I take no issue with Paul for taking advantage of Americans’ lust for spectacle. All professional sports are businesses that depend on that spectacle to profit. Though I defend its honor arduously, MMA’s own roots are in setting up “freakshow” fights of contrasting styles simply because there was an audience for it.
So I’m not asking for Jake Paul to stop the presses on the this money-printing machine that he’s discovered, nor am I asking for the relatively underpaid mixed martial artists to stop taking fights against him to be better compensated.
I’m asking for major sports media outlets to stop covering his fights over boxers who have dedicated 15 years of their life to the craft. I’m asking fans to stop tuning in hoping to see him get knocked out (because he won’t) and turn your attention to the athletes that have earned that respect. I’m asking for the well of money to go dry so Paul will be forced to make a choice: go away or go legitimate.
This request for less attention towards Paul starts with me. I broke down and said my piece this time. I’m now on the record about Jake Paul.
I will not publish another word about him until he takes a real fight.