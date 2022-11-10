Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.