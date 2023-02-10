The consensus reaction to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s “State of the League” address on Wednesday was outrage over his assertion that the job done by his officials has never been better. With some controversial calls (and no calls) in high-leverage moments over the last few weeks, especially, fans have scoffed at his company-man rhetoric.
The funny thing is, I actually have no issue with this particular take from Goodell. He really might be right. Just because there are more cameras than ever, scrutinizing the officials from every angle imaginable, doesn’t mean they’re actually doing a poorer job. It’s infuriating as a fan to be shown in slow-motion a dozen times how your team got shafted, but let’s keep things in context.
No, my issue is with Goodell saying that the quality of the game has never been better during this week’s speech. Not that I expect anything else from the good old commish. Goodell carries himself with the decorum and political correctness of a senator, which is fitting, since he is the son of U.S. Senator from New York Charles Goodell.
Unfortunately, like most senators, he is already bought and paid for, as well. The truth is, it’s the 32 owners/ ownership groups that should be hearing this rant. They pay Goodell $65 million a year so that he can do it for them. Goodell is no dummy. He knows he’s there to be the lightning rod – to draw the ire of the fans so the owners don’t have to. That’s the role they’ve carved out for him.
Goodell is the face of a league that’s lost its way. He’s the embodiment of yet another “empire crumbles from within due to greed” cautionary tale. Make no mistake, I’m not so naive as to say that the NFL wasn’t always about making money, or that the owners really aren’t at the heart of the problem. Until relatively recently, though, there was always respect for the game. The league still knew that its hardcore fans needed to be part of their calculations.
The slapping in the face of “true believers” seems to coincide with the tenure of Goodell, who took over as commissioner in 2006. What has followed are 16 years of slowly legislating out toughness and physicality – a relentless affront to fans of hard-nosed football, the running game, the extinction of the true fullback and the traditional inside linebacker. It’s all culminated in the 2022-23 season to reveal the owners’ true intentions to turn their league into a reality show about their second-highest paid employees: quarterbacks.
The absurd level of protection that we’ve reached for the quarterback is almost comical when you consider two of the greatest stories in its history, Tom Brady and Kurt Warner, are quarterbacks who only got their shot because of an injury to the starter ahead of them. What exactly is the motivation, then, in protecting them with the ferocity of the most-vigilant helicopter parent, while every other position on the field (besides their precious wide receivers) gets the treatment of the latchkey stepchild?
The answer is Goodell is weak. This is what you get when you hire a patsy to do a commissioner’s job. A commissioner is supposed to lead. A commissioner is supposed to arbitrate and intervene in ways that are in the best interests of all 32 franchises. You can’t do that effectively when your most notable personality trait is the ability to sheepishly grin and take the abuse and boos of fans at the draft every year, like an inside joke he thinks he’s in on – and isn’t.
A commissioner needs to be a fighter. A commissioner needs the fortitude to tell players, coaches, and especially the owners: “No, this is the way it’s going to be.” The Josh Allen's and Patrick Mahomes' of the league have the money, so they have the influence, and that is not a good development.
LeBron James and Tom Brady are just two of the best recent examples who showed that athletes can’t be trusted to handle the big picture while they’re in uniform. Their judgement is clouded by their egos. No matter how intelligent or how well they understand their respective sports, they should not – and cannot – play general manager, and they sure as hell should not try to dictate the direction of the entire league. Like it or not, they lack the objectivity needed for those kinds of decisions, and should only be in an advisory role, not an executive one.
I may be old-fashioned, but I’m not fundamentally opposed to change. This isn’t a case of “This is the way it’s always been done, so this is the way we’re going to continue to do it.” Sports evolve. They go through fads and cycles. However, what the NFL is trying to do is make sure that the cycle never shifts back to dirtier elements of the game that aren't as popular or understood by casual fans.
The NFL was on a slow, leisurely stroll towards something resembling flag football over the past decade. Goodell and the owners gave it a violent shove in that direction this year. The league doesn’t seem to understand, or care, the impact that it has on the sport of football at every level.
If the NFL wants the game to be nothing but passing, nothing but offenses marching up the field and scoring every drive in five plays or less, there will be a ripple effect. Kids won’t want to play defense. Kids with short, stocky body types won’t really have a role. They’ll stop playing.
Toughness, savvy and intelligence will be replaced by nothing but speed, length and vertical leap. Even the offensive lines (if they even still exist a decade from now), will all be 6’5” and above and built for pass blocking. The days of the 6’2” road-grating guard will be gone. So, too, will be the days when the NFL had a place for players like Pat Tillman, Brian Dawkins, Ray Lewis, Mike Alstott, Julian Edelman… and that is just unacceptable.
Point to the numbers all you want. Yes, the owners continue to make money hand over fist, and ratings only dipped this year because of the decision to move Thursday Night Football to Amazon Prime (will that rebound? Hard to say). The NFL represented 82 of 100, and 22 of the 23 top-rated television broadcasts of the past year.
But be it next year or next decade, the well of true fans will eventually go dry. The only passion, the only real investment in the game, will be frustrated fantasy football owners and nervous gamblers, but no infusion of true fanhood from the next generation. The good times will come to an end. The NFL will be like a partied-out, debaucherous man or woman at the tail end of a mid-life crisis, surrounded by fair-weather friends and wondering how it chased off anyone that was ever loyal to it.
The quality of the NFL is not the best it’s ever been. The NFL is not healthy or flourishing. All the bloodwork and tests from the doctor might still be coming back normal. It can get around just fine, and still hold down a job. But the slow, painful decline from its sinful, depraved lifestyle is just around the corner.
I’ve said before, and I’ll say it again: I love football. I hate the NFL.