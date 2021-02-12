It is definitely winter! While Punxsutawney Phil rests back in his underground home for six more weeks, Cindy and I warmly welcome seed catalogues arriving in our mailbox. Thumbing through the pictures and dreaming of gardening turns our attention away from the piles of snow, the short days, and the chilly toes and fingers, toward dreams of delicious veggies and colorful flowers dancing through our heads!
The other day Cindy started to order seeds for this spring. Yay Spring! She was looking for sugar snap pea seeds and a certain kind of green bean. Her favorite suppliers were sold out of both kinds. Bummer.
So we searched the catalogues, went online, and alas, we found them! Thanks to God for seeds! And thank God for giving us human beings the privilege and responsibility for God’s entire garden — the earth. (Read Genesis 1-2.)
I don’t know about you, but I love gardening. Well most of it. The best part of gardens, in my opinion, is the manure. Some people have suggested that I like manure because I spent so many years as a minister shoveling it! The smell of good rich earth makes my mouth water.
We are also very aware of the scary things happening to our earth. So we want to do everything we can to reduce the build up of carbon in the atmosphere. In a way, each of us can only do a little, but when many of us do our best it DOES make a big difference.
Climate Advocates Bennington is working hard to lead us. Last month we all read Owen Wormser’s book “Lawns into Meadows.” Mr. Wormser (I love his name!) makes a very convincing case for transforming at least part of our lawns into wildflower meadows. No chemical fertilizers or pesticides, more carbon stored in the soil, and no air pollution.
Mr. Wormser makes the shocking point that running a lawn mower for one hour adds as much carbon to the atmosphere as driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla for 300 miles. We spend two hours every week mowing our lawn which equals the carbon of driving 600 miles! Holy Cow!
So we are taking the leap. The meadow will also be a food bank for pollinators like the honeybees, good insects, and songbirds, all of whom have been decimated by the use of pesticides around the globe. Imagine Bennington alive with wildflowers bringing beauty, color, songbirds all over the place!
So many problems in our community and world feel immensely hard to control, it’s exciting to have one way that little people like us can step up to the role God created us for, to grow and care for the earth. We are NOT powerless, and we can share the excitement of God’s growing plans right in our own yard!
Cindy and I are also excited by a radically different way to grow our gardens, a way that can multiply its’ ability to store carbon by more than four hundred percent. Next month I’ll tell you about that discovery! Meanwhile, you might start reading about it in Gabe Brown’s book, “Dirt to Soil.” That title and Owen Wormser’s book are both available at Bennington Bookshop.