Depending on your life experiences, June 18th and 19th can be powerful holidays for you. Two incredibly different holidays sit side-by-side to each other in the midst of our summer experiences. I know that their proximity is coincidental but even though Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrate radically different topics, their closeness in dates began to highlight a more primal human condition that we sometimes overlook: the inspiration that our ancestors guide our present and shape our futures.
My father’s father was a polish guerilla fighter who fought the Nazis in Poland, in Russia, and then finally settled in Detroit, where he spent the rest of his life working in the produce department for a grocery store. Our family’s histories are so much of a fascination to us that services like Ancestory.com and 23andMe take in countless customers every year and spark genealogies and new family connections all over the world. We yearn to be connected to our pasts. Their stories inspire us to feel grounded as we write new stories of our own lives.
Juneteenth is a memorialization and celebration to the end of slavery in the United States. In deep contrast, Father’s Day is a celebration of the father figures who provided for us, taught us, and loved us the best ways they could. But both holidays ask us to remember. They poke and prod us to think about the stories of our ancestors. Like the powerful scriptures of our faith traditions, stories of those who walked before us can ground us in wisdom or ward off caustic behaviors.
From a spiritual perspective, our ancestors act like runway technicians, guiding the planes of our lives. And from a psychological perspective, our ancestors are critical components of our familial genograms, imparting powerful insights to our own personalities. Either way you spin it, those who walked before us create powerful footprints that impact where and how we live our lives. Family Systems Theory would argue that every person in your family creates experiences that directly impact your own choices and responses, and that as a network of family members forms, either through time or space, one person’s behaviors directly impact others. In scripture, we are constantly reminded that what our ancestors did or did not do should always be a lesson to us. We can be inspired to be like them or wary of the ways they suffered.
Whether you are spiritual-but-not-religious, tied to a specific faith community, or religiously tied to secular life, we all have been impacted by the ancestors of our past. Those ancestors might be thousands of years ago teaching us how to walk with the divine, hundreds of years ago reminding us our inner strength, or a single generation above us buying Legos in hopes of seeing us smile.
It is my hope that as we encounter these two very different holidays, we see the deep value in both of them because even if one or both of these holidays feels hollow to you they will ring true for someone you care about. May these two holidays be a source of reverence for you and inspire all of us to create a world better for those who will one day call us their ancestors.