Have you ever done something downright wrong, where afterwards you said to yourself, “Well, that wasn’t my proudest moment”?
Maybe in the heat of an argument you said something hurtful, and at the very moment that the words passed your lips, you wished you could reel them back in, but it was too late.
I’m speaking for myself when I say that there are things I’ve said and done as far back as 50 years ago that still make me blush when I think about them. A few times, when I was lucky, the person I hurt gave me a second chance. They didn’t have to, but they did. And their willingness to see past my faults taught me a lesson about acceptance and forgiveness.
So how should we treat others who in the heat of the moment have said something insulting to us? Rabbi Moses Cordovero, a 16th century Jewish mystic, provides one approach. In 1588 he published a small book entitled “The Palm Tree of Deborah.” Although the book is not widely read today, it remains popular among those Jews who study “mussar,” a school of thought that focuses on how individuals can improve their character by imitating certain attributes of God. I’ll confess that it’s a self-help book that I fall back on fairly often.
The premise of the book is simple. It says, for example, that just as we experience God’s kindness towards us, we too should imitate God by being kind towards others. And just as we are aware that God is slow to anger, then we too should imitate that divine attribute and be slow to anger towards other people. And so forth.
To give you a taste, here is a freely adapted excerpt of what Rabbi Cordovero says:
"God is like an insulted King who tolerates insults that are almost inconceivable. Obviously, God sees and is aware of everything. And from moment-to-moment God is continually nourishing and sustaining every person. It’s also true that there has never been even one person who at some point in their life didn’t do wrong.
"But what happened when that individual sinned? Even while they were doing wrong God continued to sustain them. In fact, the strength and vigor they were using while they were doing wrong was being supplied by the very One they were insulting by their actions.
"Behold, this is a trait of God’s that a person must also practice — being tolerant toward others. That is, when we are insulted, even to this extent, a person should not withhold their goodness from the other person."
This is a pretty radical point of view, particularly during our present time when personal attacks and insults in the political arena and via social media are becoming the new normal. Rabbi Cordovero is encouraging us to do something different — to imitate God’s attributes of tolerance and compassion. By seeing the good qualities of the person whose words have hurt us, and giving them the opportunity to make it right just as God does, we can contain the damage that hurtful words can create. In the process both the one who delivered the insult and the one who received it can both become better people.