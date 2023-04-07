We are deeply blessed if we have a great teacher in our lives. When I think of teachers, a line of men and women stretch through my life. They are people who saw me, who looked for potential in me and strengthened me. Some of them gave me power, like Raleigh Fleetwood who taught me the most persistently-used life skills I learned in high school. He taught my physics class and introduced me to basics of sound, electricity, energy, momentum... and he was a great person.
Earlier in my life, ‘Miss Marge’ Page was my first teacher, my kindergarten guide into the world of school. She made school a safe, loving, encouraging realm for growing. She SAW me and loved me. She laid foundation stones for my life. God bless all teachers!
One of my greatest teachers was a classmate: Jerry Colvin. Jerry was built like me, pretty trim, but much more athletic. Jerry did not excel as much in classwork but he did in sports.
One day Jerry and I were sitting beside each other outdoors at Bennington Elementary School, talking. All of a sudden a softball came down out of the sky and hit me hard right on top of the head. I’m glad it was a theoretically “soft” ball because it HURT like the devil. I had never seen the ball coming. I nearly fell off the railing where we were sitting, and the ball rolled away to where someone else grabbed it.
Jerry had been alert and noticed the ball coming but too late to warn or protect me. I was feeling very embarrassed and stupid. Then Jerry taught my lesson. Jerry looked at me and declared so very wisely, “Marsh, some people are smart indoors, and some are smart outdoors. You’re smart indoors, and I’m smart outdoors.”
I don’t remember my head hurting after that. It didn’t seem important because Jerry, my friend who I trusted and liked, had given me an affirmation of my strengths in a time of my weakness, while honestly recognizing his own talents and limits. Jerry gave me acceptance just as I was, and I NEEDED it. I have carried and tried to live that message all these years since.
Jerry taught me that I did not need to define myself by my limitations. He gave me a gift of being able to EMBRACE my failings because I could also see and savor strengths. That gift has freed me to look at my problems and mistakes and talk about them with others so we can humbly strengthen each other.
When other people seem different to me I’m sometimes tempted to look down on them in judgment. But then I remember Jerry’s gift to me and try very hard to pass it on. I try to UNDERSTAND the aspects of their character and life that are different from me and I look for strengths and blessings from them.
My friend Jerry was my living Bible, embodying what I read in Ephesians 4:29. “When you talk, do not say harmful things. But say what people need — words that will help others become stronger.”
Jerry and I graduated from Mount Anthony Union High School in the first class of 1967, during the time of the war in Viet Nam. I went to college, and Jerry went to war. Three months later he came home… in a casket.
Jerry’s name is etched in two places. One place is on the Viet Nam Veterans’ Wall in Washington, D.C. A friend brought me a tracing of his name. The second place his name is etched is in my soul; JERRY COLVIN, MY GREAT TEACHER who taught me to embrace my strengths and weaknesses and those of others who seem different from me.