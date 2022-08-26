Does humankind own the Earth or does the Earth own us? Are we supposed to have free reign, or are we stewards of the Earth?
In his book “Sapiens”, Yuval Noah Harari makes the case that the homo sapien is the most successful invasive species ever. Spreading from Africa, homo sapiens have covered the globe.
No matter where humankind has gone, other species—including other human species—have disappeared.
In our own time song birds, cod, whales, monarch butterflies, and hundreds of other species have dramatically decreased in population. We have filled in wetlands, covered grasslands with asphalt, and sucked so much water out of major rivers that they risk running dry before they get to the ocean.
This is not just an issue of science and environmentalism. It also relates to issues of social justice and equity. It’s something faith communities are addressing more directly.
For Unitarian Universalists, one of the seven principles calls on us to “respect the interdependent web of all existence."
The Rev. Forrest Gilmore, executive director of Shalom Community Center, Bloomington, Ind., writes, "We make a profound mistake when we limit [this principle] to merely an environmental idea. It is so much more. It is our response to the great dangers of both individualism and oppression. It is our solution to the seeming conflict between the individual and the group.”
Because of the immensity of the world around us, we have thought of our environment as both disposable and resilient. Western culture has also said “it’s my land; I can do what I want with it.” We used to dump chemicals and sewage, untreated, into our rivers. We have indiscriminately used pesticides and herbicides to control insects and plants. It used to be routine to burn waste.
The Rev. Gilmore points to the ethical issues that arise when one group of humans acts in a way that not only destroys their own “nest,” but also how the actions of people of means negatively affect others with whom we share the Earth.
Americans use a disproportionate share of the world’s energy and emit a disproportionate share of the pollutants that befoul our Earth. The economic interests of those who own or work for corporations that emit greenhouse gases tend to put profit over ethics. They deny the human impact on climate change.
Yet, as seas rise, droughts strike and storms become worse, it is people whose economic life is most at peril who suffer the most. One need only look at Louisiana, where low-income individuals are seeing their communities disappear as land is covered by sea water for a sad example of the damage we are doing to our fellow residents on this Earth.
Yes, we’ve always had forest fires, but the devastation in California and Oregon, among other states, has become catastrophic, destroying communities and the people who live in them.
None of us, individually, can solve these problems, but we can do — within our means — our individual bits. We can also ask ourselves “who shares these values?” We can act collectively in our faith communities, community organizations, in our local governments and as active citizens in supporting the election of those who will act to bring about change.
We only think we have dominion over the Earth and the life around us. In fact, changes in our environment will ultimately have dominion over us.