Recently I was streaming an episode of Relative Race on TV. Shawn, age 33, who had been adopted at 18 months, met his brother Kevin, age 30, for the very first time. Kevin told about feeling abandoned because almost every member of his family had died. Shawn, holding his new-found only brother in his arms, said, “I am so proud of you holding strong through all this loss.”
Kevin stammered hesitantly and tearfully confessed, “I have never in all my life heard anyone say that - that they were proud of me. And I have hoped that I would!” My heart broke open with them. Imagine never hearing anyone say “I am proud of you!”
All human hearts long for love… for someone to say with words and actions, “I see you! You are important to me.” We all hope for someone to hold us as precious!
It seems very natural for Valentine’s Day to arise as a powerful time in the American soul. Do you remember giving and receiving hearts of friendship with childhood classmates? Maybe a card or letter from someone who loves you as an adult? Remember how your heart swelled with the love?
By the way, we have only a few more days to get ready for this year’s Valentine’s Day! Who needs to hear, taste and see that YOU love them? That your heart opens to them? Don’t miss the opportunity to express what someone may be dying to hear!
In the midst of so many forces that drive us apart, leave others along the side of the road, and tempt us to cut off a sense of respect and caring, we all need to re-grow bonds of love, especially for people who think or feel act or look differently than I do
One of my favorite memories of Mother Theresa was her encounters with the sisters in her community. As soon as she saw one of them she would scurry to them and reach out her hands to hold her sister’s face. They would look into each other’s eyes with affection, and it was like electric power pouring back and forth between them. That’s the power of love!
I think of the half of the student body at Mount Anthony Union Middle and High Schools who confessed in a recent survey that they had NO ONE in their life who “sees” them as they really are, respects and loves them. My heart aches when I think about these many young people. Seeing and honoring one another is so ESSENTIAL for both persons.
Every morning I pray for a group of friends one by one. I have their pictures or names on a piece of paper, and I envision God’s love and mine enfolding them as I pray for them. Some days I send an email to one of them just to say. “I see you!” “My heart is opening to you.” This is a central part of my life – to send love.
But this morning I discovered a surprise. As I looked into the eyes of these friends - only through a photo – I noticed that something is happening to ME. I am BEING BLESSED, being treasured by my friends and connected at the heart as I pray for them!
There is a divine magic in loving others.
Recently I was helping to lead a funeral for a dear friend. We stood by the grave when the funeral director spoke to me. “Marsh, aren’t you going to do magic penny?” Chris asked expectantly. “I was waiting, hoping you would!”
I never remember a funeral director asking me to minister to them in a service, but I realized how much this song meant to him. It goes like this, “Love is something if you give it away, give it away, give it away. Love is something if you give it away, you end up having more! It’s just like a magic penny. Hold it tight and you won’t have any. But lend, it, spend it and you’ll have so many they’ll roll all over the floor."
As Valentine’s Day rolls around may you find the courage to pass out magic pennies to people who you think might need some! Don’t hold back, please! And may you discover God’s magic…You’ll end up having more…LOVE!