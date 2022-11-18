Most religious traditions place a value on charity — helping those who are less fortunate. In Islam, for example, if your neighbor has nothing you are called on to give half of what you have.
But does this charity come with a sense of moral superiority on the part of the donors? Do we see people in poverty as being divided into the “worthy” and the “unworthy” poor? Do we make middle-class judgements about people living in poverty without understanding the barriers they face?
This past Sunday speakers in a program sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship- explored the complexity of poverty. Sue Andrews, founding director of Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services, and Naomi Miller, who is a retired college teacher who taught in a social work program and has consulted on poverty issues, presented a compelling view of the challenges faced by people living in poverty.
On the large scale our nation is one of vastly disproportionate access to resources. One half of Americans collectively own only 3.2 percent of the nation’s assets. The people with top incomes and assets are getting richer by the day as our federal government has reduced taxes on the wealthiest Americans and, over time, reduced the supports for our lowest-income Americans.
In this structural poverty there are a host of things that can lead to poverty, such as not having a job, being disabled, having a mental illness, divorce, illness and addiction. People in poverty don’t have the financial resilience that helps them survive. While a flat tire for a middle class person might be a nuisance, for someone living in poverty it can be a major barrier. They might not have the money for a tire and without the tire they cannot use their car to get to work, so they miss work and get further behind.
Poverty is also self-perpetuating. Research has shown that the greatest growth in neurological development occurs between birth and the age of three – and that on average, the conditions of poverty negatively impact integrative neural development This puts these children behind from the get go: they’re less ready for kindergarten. The irony in our educational system is that it is the children who are furthest behind when they enter school who are required to work hardest to catch up with their peers. Many never will.
The other major factor in poverty is relational. Do people who have adequate financial resiliency even notice the needs of those living in poverty? Bennington has become one of the most impoverished communities in Vermont. Housing is expensive, food is expensive, and transportation to jobs is nearly impossible without a car.
But how many of us ever meet or talk with a person who is living in poverty? Do we understand the everyday barriers (and stresses) faced by people who simply do not have enough money to pay the rent, pay for gas, keep the heat on or take a day off when they are ill or injured.
How often is our charity given from a sense of moral superiority? How often do we make judgements about the decisions people make without ever asking why those people make the choices they make?
What can our faith communities do to change the structural issues surrounding poverty — or advocate for those changes locally and nationally? What can our faith communities do to increase our knowledge of and understanding of what it means to be poor so that our response is more aware, appropriate and compassionate.
How do we stop judging and start bringing about change? It takes connecting and learning and acting.