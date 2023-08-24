The Ten Commandments are embedded in the consciousness of Western society. They were the core rules carried by those who followed Moses out of Egypt and treated as God-given by faithful Jews and Christians.
The Ten Commandments, however, are very limited in the context of today’s world. For that reason societies continue to promulgate what amount to “commandments” — moral statements that become enshrined in our constitutions and laws. Our sense of what is moral or not evolves over time. Racism and sexism were once the norm and largely accepted as such. Today they are not the norm.
And those rules are not universally shared: we need only look at the treatment of women in some societies, the view of same-sex relationships, or the use of drugs and alcohol.
Societies respond to changing social norms with laws and constitutional changes. For example, Vermonters approved a constitutional amendment that guarantees reproductive freedom. Other states have done so or are considering similar constitutional amendments in the face of the push for national abortion bans.
The Biblical Ten Commandments may no longer all fit our contemporary lives. While Judaism and Christianity may hold that there is only one god, in a more pluralistic world there are major religious traditions with several gods (Hinduism), or no gods (Buddhism—Buddha was a teacher, not a god).
Our moral codes really come from our societies. Given that, it’s worth considering that if I were going to write new commandments, what would I include?. So here’s my list (at least at the moment):
The Golden Rule: we should treat others as we would like to be treated — with respect, honesty and kindness. Just about every major religion has a version of this principle. If you think about it, it would include the prohibitions against killing, theft, adultery and coveting someone else’s property.
What’s really important about the Golden Rule, by the way, is that it is a positive statement about what we should do rather than prohibitions against what we should not do.
Protect Our Home, The Earth: We owe this to our children and the children of others. Our planet will adapt to the damage we’re doing to it, but those adaptations will not be pretty or agreeable. They could end human life as we know it. It is already leading to animal and plant extinctions.
Care For the Vulnerable: People should have a place to live, food to eat, health care, safety and social support in the face of poverty, illness, disability and emotional distress.
Share the Wealth: When we have more than enough we should share the extra.
Fight Discrimination: We should not only “tolerate” others but also act to include them and reject discriminatory activities and foster a world of equality.
Protect Democracy: We must value practices that give people the ability to speak out about things that are important to them and empowers them to vote or otherwise influence decisions affecting our society. This is as important in our faith communities as it is in our political life.
I am sure I’ll think of other things I should have included, right after I send this off. But having listed these commandments for myself I am more likely to keep them in mind and act upon them—or at least try my best.