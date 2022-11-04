Jesus of Nazareth was born in, lived in, and was crucified by the Roman Republic. We glorify Rome. We mourn its downfall. And often, we overlook that if that Republic were to exist today, it would be considered Fascist.
Fascism as a term was invented by Benito Mussolini 1919. Mussolini invoked Rome and its mythology to solidify his political vision. It is worth considering several of the characteristics of fascism. The Constitutional Rights Foundation explains that they include “absolute power of the state” to control all aspects of society in which individuals lose their personal rights; rule by a single charismatic leader who makes decisions and garners support through cult of personality; “extreme nationalism” that demonizes outside threats; “militarism and imperialism” that focuses on conquering weaker nations (and identity groups) to prove its superiority.
Rome qualifies on those four counts, as well as others. Jesus, in fact, was demonized as a threat and had no personal rights. Like many others, he suffered the ignominious punishment of crucifixion. To the Roman State, Jesus was heinous. Therefore, so was his execution. As scholar Bart Ehrmann explains, “Crucifixion was not merely death by torture. It was a symbolic statement that WE are Roman power and YOU are nothing. And if you oppose us, we will prove it, by rendering you absolutely, completely powerless….” We are used to seeing Jesus hanging benignly, in a loincloth. He was probably naked in his agony; that was the norm. Humiliation was as important as execution was.
Further, Jesus would likely not have been buried. His corpse would have been left on the cross for days, then tossed into a pit. Crucifixion was theater. Oppose us? This is what we will do to you. After torture and slow death, your body will rot. You will be debased. The message was clear to anyone who looked on the scene. There would be no good death; there would be no afterlife; there would be no honor even in the grave. The absolute power of the state made sure of that.
Consider this, though: Jesus lived at a time of tremendous social dissatisfaction. He lived at a time when there was more than one Judaism, just as there is now. What he preached was one more expression of Judaism among others. Some were conservative. Some wanted rebellion. If we can rely on the Gospels, Jesus foresaw the strife that was to come. “When you hear of wars…do not be alarmed… Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom,” he warned (Mark 13:7-8).
Yet his message to his followers focused steadfastly on the Kingdom of God, of achieving that rather than worldly power. In Mark, he says that “those who are recognized as rulers over the Gentiles lord it over them, and their great ones make their authority over them felt. But it shall not be so among you. Rather, whoever wishes to be great among you will be your servant; whoever wishes to be first among you will be the slave of all (10:42-44). When he was asked whether it was lawful to pay tax to the Roman Republic, he shrugged off the question. “Repay to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God,” he said (Mark 12:17). He did not preach insurrection or revolution.
Rather, Jesus of Nazareth preached compassion. He preached love. He preached humility. He preached making great effort to attain the Kingdom of God. He preached and demonstrated forgiveness. He expressed distrust of and disdain for temporal power, power focused on achieving benefit rather than relationship with God. “Stop judging,” he tells followers plainly in Matthew (7:1). “Do unto others whatever you would have them do unto you (7:12)." For this, he was put to death by a government that today we can call fascist.
This was the empire to which Mussolini linked back, connecting to the myth of a glorious past, even as he elevated himself to divinity. The book Codex for Mussolini translates a text written on parchment in Latin that was associated with the obelisk erected in Rome in 1932. “At this time by some divine command and will, a MAN appeared. He was gifted with a singular sharpness of mind and a most steadfast spirit and ready to undertake or to undergo anything bravely. In his divine mind, he formed the plan not only to restore the fallen and overthrown fortunes [of Italy] to their former state, but even to restore to the Italians that Italy which the ancient Romans had turned into a light for the entire world, and he set about making his deeds equal to his plans. This man was BENITO MUSSOLINI."
Unlike Jesus, Mussolini styled himself divine. Yet Mussolini himself would be executed.
In my next article, I’ll continue to connect world spiritual texts and contexts to what they caution about political power.