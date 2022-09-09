I failed.
I had embarked on a task: a 90-day Commit to Sit with the New York Zen Center for Contemplative Care. I wanted to deepen my practice. I wanted to support the sangha, the Buddhist community associated with the Center. I wanted to prepare for the possibility of entering the Center’s program in Buddhist chaplaincy. I wanted to feel a sense of success.
I started out diligently. Then meetings and tasks and life started to compete for the daily time slot. I would miss a day. Come back. Miss more days. Come back. I felt embarrassed because I was missing days. I missed more days because I felt embarrassed. I felt resentful because I felt embarrassed, so I skipped sessions out of defiance. Clearly, I was not committed.
Failing has pushed me to contemplate my actions and motivations. All religions, not just Buddhism, prize effort. We cannot achieve without effort. Without effort, we fail. If you are Buddhist, and you hope to achieve enlightenment, you have to put in the effort. Sometimes it’s painful. Sometimes it’s frightening. Often, our jikido (timekeeper) for the day would greet us with “Hello, bodhisattvas.” I loved that greeting, a reminder of our essential Buddha-nature, but it was also a bit scary because the bodhisattva’s path is walked with diligence, with care, with effort. Often, I felt like a fraudulent bodhisattva.
We see a focus on effort in the yogas, or spiritual disciplines, of Hinduism. We see it in much of Christianity: the idea that Christians must work actively and vigilantly to avoid sin and to do good, to emulate Jesus in thoughts and deeds. We see it in Judaism, in a concept called hishtadlut, an idea that includes needing to make effort throughout our lives, not just to survive but to perfect our own characteristics, our own beings. We must work to repair ourselves and the world in which good and evil have become intermingled. We see it in the Muslim term “jihad,” not in the sense of violence or holy war but simply the struggle to be virtuous, the struggle to perfect oneself and society, the struggle to overcome one’s own ego and one’s own delusions.
Yet so often we fail in our efforts. Then what? Notice how I started this article: I admitted that I failed. I did not assert that I am a failure. I do not imagine that I am damned. I do feel guilty because I let down the sangha. I feel shame that I did not honor the word “commitment.” I am learning from those feelings, and I am realizing that I can make that effort starting right now, that I don’t need a catchphrase to sit, to put in the work, to be present.
How we see the repercussions when we fail – because each of us will fail sooner or later– matters. If we believe in God, the repercussions that we imagine relate to the God we imagine. If we imagine a big furious father bent on punishment – even for eternity – when we fail in our efforts, then we live in fear. How can we try hard enough, be good enough? So often in history, that has resulted in scapegoating others; we have believed that if we don’t punish others for what we imagine God hates, then God will punish us. We have brutalized others in that belief.
If we believe in a God of love, then we imagine different outcomes. We might imagine that we have wounded God, or disappointed God. We might believe that God weeps as we fail. We might even believe that God smiles at us because God knows that we must fail, because we are humans.
That is the dilemma: we cannot help but fail. Failure even has its benefits. When we fail, if we are honest about our own shortcomings and missteps, we cultivate humility. That helps us cultivate compassion. It can make us tenacious and help us find new ways to succeed.
Rabbi Rachel Gurevitz, in her article some years back “The Key to Success is Failure,” pointed out the 10 tests that Abraham faced. “Our spiritual life journey, even if we were the founding patriarch, does not teach us that a life of faith is a life of success,” she wrote. “It teaches us that a life of faith is a life of resilience.”
Resilience carries us through this life. I failed. I learned. I will try again. To have faith means to keep trying, to keep making the effort.