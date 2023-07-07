When I was growing up I was the farthest thing from athletic. At every “gym class” I stood in line waiting as team leaders chose guys. I was always the last or next to last to be picked, or I went by default to the team stuck with me. My experience taught me over and over that I was a loser.
One winter day we were inside in the gym and two ropes had been clamped to the girders that still support the roof in the BenHi gymnasium. Our teacher told us to climb so I climbed a ways. I never got very high. The top was not even a dream. I saw a few other fellows reach the top but it was way too high for me!
Then one day our teacher set up a competition. The whole class watched as two guys at a time started up the ropes. One climbed faster or farther than the other.
Finally, it came my turn. Two of us started up the ropes. Grab. Pull. Bring up my feet.
“How long would I need to do this?” I wondered.
About a third of the way up the rope I heard a voice, but I didn’t pay much attention.
Then it was joined by another. “Go Marsh!” the two called. I looked over to discover that the fellow on the other rope was lower than me. That was surprising. Pretty soon others joined the encourager. “Go Marsh! Go Marsh!” I had never experienced such encouragement: classmates cheering for ME in a physical competition. Very surprising!
I felt a little fearful as I climbed. Have you ever been to the top of a gym?
But more voices began to shout! “Go Marsh! Come on, you’re ahead!” My heart began to pound with excitement, and soon the sound of encouragement was all I sensed! Up and up I climbed until my classmates exploded in cheers. I was at the TOP! My soul surged with an unbelievable joy.
The encouragement of my friends filled my heart with hope – a hope I had never known. I did not have to be a loser forever. Fear did not stop me. Those cheers gave me courage. Real ppwer was released as up the rope I climbed.
You and I and our community have access to a power that we may not notice. It is a power one friend offered me at first. When others joined the encouraging that power grew, like tributaries building the magnitude of a river flow. The community of encouragers lifted me above despair. It pushed fear out of my mind and poured in hope. It filled my thoughts, my heart and actual muscles with energy that lifted me to a goal I never dreamed possible.
IMAGINE! Our Bennington area is only beginning to unleash the power of hope, the power of encouragement. The Banner is daily offering encouragements, introducing us to neighbors, groups, businesses we had not known and sharing stories of their courage, creativity and hard work to make good out of challenges, to create something good and celebrate it!
Starting Saturday, July 22nd , the Interfaith Council will introduce an UNSUNG HERO award each month at the Walloomsac & Downtown Walk. I urge you to nominate people who you see building our community: neighbors who are not often recognized, people who could take some encouragement at https://tinyurl.com/bennhero. Tell us who and why!
Come and meet our first hero on July 22nd. We start at the Depot St. Park at 10 a.m. and stop at Emily’s memorial just outside the riverside entrance of the Walloomsac Apartments to honor our first hero and get to know their story!
Imagine the power waiting to be unleashed in losers like you and me. Imagine if you and I went on the lookout each day for something good, even a glimmer of possibility in every other person, in our community groups and businesses, and especially in kids, adults, and elders who are often unnoticed, or struggling, or outcast. Then imagine if we spoke or wrote or emailed those encouragements.
Imagine if Bennington grew into a culture of encouragement where every person had neighbors who were strengthening them! What if we became Bennington, the Community of People Builders!
The Bible talks about the power of the Spirit. That power is real, and you and I can fan flames of hope in each individual and the spirit of our community as a whole! Will you join the drive? I dare you, as the Bible urges us, “Grab hold of the cord of hope with both hands and Refuse to Let Go!”