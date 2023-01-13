Here we come to another Martin Luther King Day. What makes King so special? Do we need to stop and sit at his feet again?
I came of age in the 1960’s watching as despair of racial injustice fueled riots burning down our cities, as racist police used fire hoses and batons to crush those marching for civil rights. As the Viet Nam war escalated I watched TV news to get the body count like football scores. Who stacked up more dead bodies? Young Americans or Viet Cong. I watched our country tear in half for and against war.
Martin Luther King stood tall in the heart of these crises. Some of us can hear his voice echoing a call for justice that resounded through marches and churches, TVs and radios, and hearts all across our country. He was our voice of hope. He was the voice of love and justice bonded. He was the voice of God calling to America. How did he do it?
Martin Luther King personally knew the chains of racial injustice that still lock people of color in poverty, in powerlessness, in prisons, in terrible schools, in every way in the back of the bus. Dr. King knew the judgment and mocking, threats, constant stares and scapegoating that make white Americans powerful and privileged, and offer the thrill of having someone to hate and abuse — a force still active in our schools and communities today. May we open our minds and hearts to face it!
Martin Luther King also grew into a vision. Growing up in a Black church, the son of a preacher, he heard and envisioned a picture of life as our Maker made us to live — where all God’s children lived together in peace and justice. King caught that vision and refused to let go even unto the day of his death when he painted that picture for the world. We need to re-envision and reclaim it today!
Martin Luther King knew power. He understood the power of hate and violence. But he chose the power we often forget: self-sacrificing love. When I was in college a visiting speaker came to tell us about the Power of the Cross. He unveiled the secret power of Jesus — loving people on the bottom of life’s pile, and confronting those who support injustice with self-sacrificing love. The cross stirs great power.
King discovered that love-power in the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi who led the people of India to stand before the British Empire and embrace it’s relentless violence until the heart of that mighty Empire changed, and the people of India were released into freedom. King lived the power of non-violent love-force over and over when both violence and despair tantalized people on the bottom of this life’s power systems, and we need to rediscover it.
King also knew how to overcome the fear, hate, and despair that too often paralyze us. The weight of real suffering drags us toward despair and rage. In contrast, King practiced the power of praise to stir a fresh wind of hope and love, to wash our bodies and minds from fear, anger, and despair, and to ignite a fire for justice and compassion inside us. Come join us Monday at the MLK celebration to do just that!
Many of us hope for justice without sacrifice, courage without fear, love without suffering. But Martin Luther King and his memory call us afresh to a envision all God’s children living together in love and justice, to connect with each other and with the power of love. Let King’s voice and vision echo anew through your soul. Throw off hate and fear, and let us re-dedicate ourselves to justice through sacrifice, courage with fear, and love with suffering – eternal powers that neither evil nor death cannot stop. Dr. King still speaks and lives, now through you and me.