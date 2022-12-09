When I was an active minister I went to the two nursing homes each month to lead worship. It was hard for me. I had become comfortable offering a thoughtful message each Sunday in church. But at the nursing home I never knew if one or two or 10 people could be drawn out of the lost state of mind where they languished. I hoped someone would be able to engage with me and that I could find a message that would reach through the fog to their lonely hearts.
I also felt a duty to go. When I was young my Mom developed multiple sclerosis, which stole her dynamic, radiant life as a teacher and left her helpless, unable to move her body from the bed where she lay hour after hour, year after year. As a teenager I was helpless myself, completely incapable of going to visit her. In spite of her joy at seeing me and her acceptance of me with so little to give, I just could not make myself go there. I felt terrible at failing her.
So as an adult I wanted to live differently, and I hoped to accompany other folks who were struggling like my mom had. Month after month I went. Often I’d open the door and hit the wall of urine aroma, and the circle of wheelchairs holding the congregation gathered by the staff from around the home.
When I began my visits many of my fellow worshippers were staring into space or crying out. Some had to be taken out of the room because the staff could not calm them and no one else could hear.
Getting into worship is like the effort to launch a rocket into space. It takes real work to break free from gravity, all the forces that keep us stuck on earth, anchored in our worries and sorrows and worldly attractions and propel us toward a higher state of mind and heart, maybe even into the presence of God!
We’d start together by singing old favorite hymns. For many of my group singing a song could re-charge a living connection to each other and to God. Amazing Grace was one of those songs. I’ll never forget one lady who in my years of visiting never spoke a word I could understand. She would talk, but in a gibberish I could not interpret. One of those days when we sang Amazing Grace the rocket of her soul ignited! Suddenly she lifted her head and a smile swept across her countenance. She began to sing, loud, clear, and strong. “Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound,” she chanted. On she went singing every verse with us! My heart pounded with surprise and joy. It was like Christmas! Then the song ended, and she returned to her old place. But there were a few glorious few minutes of heaven!
Continued next Saturday.