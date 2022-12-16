Another of my practices in leading worship in the nursing homes was to go to each resident in the circle and ask what they would like to pray. I’d listen to their fears and longings, hearing every single person and writing their thanks and requests on my list to lift to God in our spoken prayers. Those were sacred moments of closeness, sharing the dark and scary, aching and hoping, thankful and silly. We joined in laughs and tears and fears.
One man who had been an officer in a war, head down in shame, recounted every month his shame at glorying in the multitudes of people that he and his men had killed. Being a Protestant I was not used to hearing a confession, but I listened as my friend bared his heart, and I declared him completely and absolutely forgiven by the God of Love made real to us in Jesus. The cloud of shame would rise, and a relieved smile would break out on his face.
One of those days I came to a wrinkled women bent over in her chair and distanced behind a walker. As I approached her hand shot out toward me, and she grabbed MY hand pulling it with all her strength toward her. I resisted in fear but she won. Honestly, I was in shock. For a second I did not know what she intended to do with my hand… until she drew my fingers to her lips and KISSED them. “What is happening to me?” I asked myself. And then she explained, “I am so grateful that you came to us.” Tears ran down my face and I nearly fainted.
That is Christmas.
God reached out for us, wanting with everything in Her heart, to grab our hand, to hold us and kiss us.
As one more Christmas comes along this year I’m afraid it may be boring, empty, like a TV re-run. And it might be… for you… or for me. I notice who is missing and my heart aches to experience some real joy. Maybe that’s part of why Christmas is so hard for many of us. We are like a rocket, trapped by the gravity of this world’s tragedies and problems. We are like my mom laying helpless in bed for days, for years, for her lifetime.
But then an old lady grabs our hand and kisses us! Or we walk down Depot Street and glimpse a little family huddled under a bridge and climb down to discover God… in the guise a couple of men with alcohol on their breath, radiant to have someone stop to connect with them. Or we push ourselves to visit at a nursing home and get to know one of the retired farmers or moms, or maybe we pass a little baby in a Christmas play.
You see, God wants to hold your hand. Watch out! She might reach out and grab you! That’s what God wanted in Christmas. It’s why she came as a bedraggled young mom far from home in a dirty animal shed with her old man husband by her side announced by impoverished, despairing shepherds shivering in the cold. That’s why God came to bring healing to all the wounded neighbors he could find, to draw us to into communities of broken yet recovering people, and to culminate his work embracing the pain of the whole world on a cross.
That is God’s Christmas Word to you. The Holy One wants you to know in the darkest depths of your heart… SHE LOVES US with everything in her.