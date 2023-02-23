”Give me that old time religion . . . It’s good enough for me.”
The 1960s were a time of booming religious engagement. Norman Rockwell-like images of nuclear families heading off to services, all dressed up in their Sunday finest, abounded. With all the children being born to Boomers, religious groups built or expanded their religious education facilities. Faith communities were bustling.
That was then. This is now.
While some of us might like our religion much as it was when we were younger, that old-time religion isn’t working for many. On the one hand there are the adults who have decided “organized” religion has no role in their lives. Perhaps they have been disappointed or even disgusted by the actions of religious leaders and institutions and angrily reject religious organizations.
On the other hand, there are those, including many young people, who don’t find that current religious practices have any relevance to them. There are many who identify as spiritual but not religious. One-third of Americans don’t belong to a church, synagogue or mosque.
This kind of change is never easy. At the same time their numbers are dwindling, major denominations are splitting over the issue of gay and lesbian weddings, let alone clergy. Women who are excluded from the leadership of some major faiths are heading elsewhere or just away.
Young people don’t find a ritualized Friday evening, Saturday morning or Sunday morning service with traditional components to be either feasible or meaningful. Particularly here in Vermont, which has one of the lowest rates of church membership in the nation, more and more congregations are filled with Boomers . . . if they haven’t already closed their doors.
Being involved in faith communities is a cultural behavior and often hinges on the need for a sense of “community.” We go where we feel most comfortable, based on what happens when we enter the door of a church or synagogue.
Does the theology matter as much as the comfort?
For some, I’m sure, it does. But I’m convinced that many who go to religious services engage with the group rather than the creed and sometimes slide past the parts in which they no longer believe.
It appears that what needs to change is how we manifest our core values. It’s hard for a group to break the mold and do something new, but if faith communities are to survive and thrive, they must continue to respond to changes in the way we live.?
In many denominations the notion that the clergyperson leading the service must be a male has gone the way of the dodo bird. In some denominations women outnumber male clergy. Even more dramatic is the acceptance, in many denominations, of gay and lesbian clergy.
But we’re still stuck on the weekly service.
Congregations cannot simply change what works for most members in the hopes that, somehow, a different approach will suddenly lead to overflow crowds.
If the core attraction or benefit of belonging to a congregation is to be in community with others who share a common world view or motivating force, perhaps the gathering needs to be in the context of service to others, or to the environment, or to exploration of those spiritual values that we find to be important.
Congregations must offer ways to be involved for more than just one hour a week. Growing community must not be based on fear, but on affirmative and hopeful interactions. They must not be passive, but active in the expectations for participation. They must not be exclusive but practice radical hospitality, and must not be stuck in the past but look to the future.